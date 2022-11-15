Ryan Tubridy pays tribute to Vicky Phelan: ‘Some people are too alive to die, and she was one of those people’

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy said there was something “so shocking” about Vicky Phelan’s death, despite it being expected.

The 48-year-old died in the early hours of yesterday morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

Speaking at the start of his radio show today, Tubridy said the world today feels “a little flat, a little sad, a little deflated” since Ms Phelan’s death, but he wanted to remember the happy moments they shared.

“I have been thinking about Vicky Phelan since the moment I found out yesterday. There was something so shocking about something so expected,” he said.

“I think it was because some people are too alive to die, and she was one of those people.

“But a large part of me went quickly to happier thoughts of her. “Despite her asking for no tributes, no one was going to keep that promise to her. If anyone was going to be eulogised it was going to be her.”

The Late Late Show host first met the cervical cancer campaigner on the steps of the radio centre in RTÉ.

“We had this great conversation that had nothing to do with sickness, we talked about the toy show, her children, survival and staying strong,” he said.

"That conversation began our friendship. Despite it all, Vicky Phelan was a lot of fun to be around.

“She was a joyful and joyous person trapped in an unfair world.

“She is too young to be the country’s mother, but I do think she was the country’s sister.

"She was a natural-born leader and she was the best president this country never had.”

Fellow cervical cancer campaigner Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from the disease in 2017, paid tribute to his friend on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today.

“It’s been a very difficult day, waking up yesterday morning, getting that call of Vicky’s passing and trying to make sense of it all was very difficult thing to process through the emotions of everything,” he said.

"I think somewhere along the way we all got blindsided by Vicky’s strength we somehow forgot that this day would come or maybe it’s more so we chose to not think about this day ever coming and now that it has it It's just all been very real trying to process it.

"Our friend won't be returning our messages anymore and there's this massive empty space now.

"Vicky’s massive, loving, courageous, wonderful personality may never be filled again.”

Mr Teap said he will keep fighting for both his late wife and Ms Phelan.

“The truth starts with the truth and then it’s truth and that's everything on the backboard that Vicky fought for and of course, this is everything that we will continue to fight for,” he said.

"Transparency in the system, the right for people to know what it is that is going on, especially with their bodies the right for women particularly to stand up for themselves and to have that support, the not be afraid and be given the respect and space to do so.”