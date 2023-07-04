Ryan Tubridy payments scandal: Two external reviews of ‘failures’ at RTÉ announced by Media Minister Catherine Martin

President Michael D Higgins says national broadcaster has been damaged by the revelations

The Government has announced two external reviews into “failures” at RTÉ to examine governance and culture at the broadcaster that will report back by March next year.

A forensic accountant will also be sent into the broadcaster under special powers invoked by Media Minister Catherine Martin under the Broadcasting Act in the wake of the Ryan Tubridy undisclosed payments scandal.

This person will look at the controversial barter account, which has been described as a “slush fund”, and any other RTÉ accounts that may be off balance sheet, Ms Martin said. They will be in place by the beginning of August subject to procurement.

Procurement will also be carried out for the two reviews, which the minister hopes will begin by the end of August.

The first external review will examine governance structures and organisational culture in RTÉ and will be led by corporate governance expert Professor Niamh Brennan, the academic director of the UCD Centre for Corporate Governance.

She was previously enlisted by an Oireachtas committee for advice on the financial crisis at the FAI in the wake of the John Delaney loan controversy.

Dr Margaret Cullen, also from UCD, and a third person to be appointed in the coming days will also work on this strand of the review.

The second review will examine how external RTÉ contractors are engaged, the fees paid and a number of HR matters including gender equality, diversity and inclusion.

This will be overseen by employment expert Brendan McGinty and former ICTU secretary general Patricia King and a third person to be

Speaking at Government Buildings, Ms Martin said that the reviews will publish interim reports and said their terms of reference could be updated depending on what further issues are uncovered by two Oireachtas committees currently probing RTÉ.

She said RTÉ “has lost the trust of the people and of its own staff. Our job as Government is to help rebuild that trust.”

President Michael D Higgins has said revelations about secret payments at RTÉ have been damaging.

Speaking to reporters at Ictu's biennial conference in Kilkenny, he said “public service broadcasting is crucial” but that it would be unfair of him to comment before any reviews have been completed.

“I know nothing about any of these deals. It would be very unfair [for him to comment]. Let there be process. Again, like I have been saying about everything, let there be the fullest accountability,” he said.

“We all have to move on to get to a better place. Look at the good things that are happening for example.”

He referred to public service broadcasting developments including short films involving TG4.

“There’s a lot of good stuff,” he said.

“The great pity about it is that if you ask me a question, have we been damaged by this, yes.”

Mr Higgins said he was minister for broadcasting in the 1990s and was “swimming against the tide” with TnaG.

It comes a day before RTÉ representatives come before the Oireachtas Media Committee for a second time to answer questions on the payment fiasco.

The eight RTÉ bosses appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday have now been confirmed.

The lineup from last week remains unchanged apart from one new addition - former RTÉ board chairperson Moya Doherty, who appeared at the PAC but not Media Committee.

Former director general Noel Curran and former chief financial officer Breda O'Keefe were invited.

It is understood Mr Curran is not available but is happy to attend at a later date and Ms O'Keefe has not responded to the invite.

Interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch; director of commercial Geraldine O'Leary; chief financial offer Richard Collins; director of strategy Rory Coveney; RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh and journalist board representative Robert Shortt.

Anne O'Leary, chair of the RTÉ audit and risk committee, will also take part in the committee remotely.

The documentation the committee requested has not yet been received by TDs and Senators on the committee.

Committee member and Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the committee will be looking for “more honesty, a bit more transparency”.

“They need to be more forthcoming with information. I think last week's sessions were painful, certainly from the committee members' point of view in terms of trying to extract information and it was like pulling teeth very much in many instances, and that was frustrating for us,” Mr O’Sullivan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It was also frustrating for the public who did tune in in big numbers. I understand the Oireachtas website actually crashed because of the interest in these committees. So first and foremost, we need to see the witnesses - the Executive Board in particular - be more forthcoming with information because we're into week three of this crisis now, people are getting fatigued with it, the sooner that we can get good, accurate information and the more forthcoming the witnesses are, then the sooner that we can move on from this and start putting in place structures that can ensure that this type of thing never happens again,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

He also added that he has “absolutely no doubt in my mind that the Executive Board members who attended last week...has plenty of information that can help us get to the bottom of this”.

The Cork TD also said both the Oireachtas Media Committee and the Public Accounts Committee want “truck loads of documents” from RTÉ ahead of this week’s hearings.