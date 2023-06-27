Ryan Tubridy payments scandal: 10 things we learned from RTÉ’s statement

Here are ten things we’ve learned from RTÉ’s statement on the pay scandal:

Legal advice received by RTÉ indicates there was “no illegality” and the undeclared payments were made as part of an agreed contract.

The director general is not normally involved in contract discussions for top 10 earners, but Dee Forbes was centrally involved in negotiations for Ryan Tubridy’s 2020-2025 contract.

Final approval of fees to be paid to RTÉ’s top 10 most highly paid on-air presenters is by the director general.

RTÉ has claimed that Ms Forbes “was the only member of the executive board who could have known figures published for Ryan Tubridy’s pay were wrong”.

The chief financial officer in 2019 set out a proposal to Mr Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly which facilitated a commercial agreement worth €75,000 per year. Mr Kelly asked for RTÉ to guarantee and underwrite the commercial agreement with Renault.

During a Microsoft Teams meeting in May 2020, Ms Forbes gave a verbal agreement that RTÉ would underwrite the commercial agreement

Covid impacted Mr Tubridy’s ability to make personal appearances for Renault at sponsorship events and the appearances didn’t happen until 2022.

In December 2021, the agreement with the commercial partner concluded. Despite this, RTÉ had a contractual obligation to make two payments of €75,000 for 2021 and 2022. These payments were made via a UK Barter account.

RTÉ issued the credit note to the commercial partner in July 2020 which should have been publicly disclosed as part of Ryan Tubridy’s earnings for that year.