Ryan Tubridy payments: new RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst meets with presenter

The new director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst has met with presenter Ryan Tubridy, the national broadcaster said today.

The former Late Late Show host has not been presenting his daily radio show since it emerged he had been paid €345,000 more than publicly declared by RTÉ over a number of years.

In a statement this afternoon, RTÉ said: “RTÉ Director-General, Kevin Bakhurst met with Ryan Tubridy in person this week for a one-to-one meeting.

“They had a good, open, and constructive conversation and will meet again in a few weeks.

“RTÉ has no further comment.”

The meeting follows fiery Oireachtas committee meetings in the past weeks and the resignation or retirement of several high-ranking executives in the wake of the controversy, including Dee Forbes, who left shortly before her term as director general was due to expire.

Mr Tubridy is off air for what are described as “editorial reasons”, but has expressed a strong desire to return to his old job on Radio One.