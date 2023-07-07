Ryan Tubridy pay scandal: New RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst will get tough on freebies for stars

Incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst, acting deputy director general Adrian Lynch and RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh after a meeting with the Media Minister yesterday. Photo: Liam McBurney

Incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has vowed to introduce a strict register of interests for the broadcaster’s top earners.

In his first meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin, the new RTÉ boss said he would ensure there was complete transparency around the external earnings of Montrose stars.

The move will ensure taxpayer-funded RTÉ presenters will have to declare business interests they have outside their work with the public broadcaster.

This means those who have struck car deals, such as Marty Morrissey and Lottie Ryan, will see that information published.

“The issue on future car deals won’t arise because people will have to declare their interest and the new DG said he will be operating a strict register,” a government source said.

Mr Bakhurst takes up his new role on Monday, but met Ms Martin in her department yesterday morning to discuss the continuing RTÉ sandal.

The new boss was accompanied by acting deputy director general Adrian Lynch and board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

Marty Morrissey: Renault deal was an 'error of judgement'

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Bakhurst said the scandal at RTÉ had been “painful to watch”, but insisted he will restore trust in the public service broadcaster.

“It wasn’t quite the challenge I thought I was taking on when I took this job, but it’s a challenge I will do my absolute best to deliver with the right team around me,” he added.

Mr Bakhurst said his top priority would be to talk to RTÉ staff about their concerns in the wake of the controversy sparked by revelations surrounding former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy’s secret pay top-up.

At her own press conference yesterday, minister Ms Martin said she had asked Mr Bakhurst to make a public statement about his plans to reform RTÉ when he takes charge.

She said she told Mr Bakhurst she is “not satisfied” with the way details of RTÉ’s finances were emerging.

“The drip-feed of information over the past two weeks has been another blow to RTÉ and has caused untold harm,” she added.

The minister said she told Mr Bakhurst there is a critical need to “change the tone and culture between the executive and the board and staff”.

In relation to the new register of interests, acting deputy boss Mr Lynch said: “As new issues come to light, and as part of RTÉ’s commitment to restoring trust in the organisation, I have agreed with the incoming director general, Kevin Bakhurst, that RTÉ will develop a comprehensive register of interests of RTÉ staff and contractors.

“This process has started and will be completed in the coming weeks.

“While in the short term we are focusing on RTÉ’s on-air presenters, the scope of this process will be extended to all RTÉ employees, both staff and contractors, to ensure compliance with RTÉ guidelines and contracts.

“It is our intention to make these details public once the register is complete.”

It came after another day of controversy for the national broadcaster.

It emerged that Marty Morrissey was the member of staff who had a car loaned by Renault for the past five years.

Morrissey has apologised after admitting to accepting an “informal” deal to use a car while acting as a master of ceremonies at a dozen Renault events.

In a statement, he said he was asked in 2017 to MC at 12 functions in garages across Ireland for the carmaker, which involved interviewing several high-profile GAA personalities. He said he received permission to do so from RTÉ and did not seek a fee.

Morrissey said he returned the car “voluntarily” on June 23 after reflecting on the controversy at RTÉ around payments to fellow presenter Ryan Tubridy and concluding that the “ad hoc” arrangement was “an error of judgment”.

RTÉ has been left reeling since revelations last month that it under-reported the salary paid to Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

The furore has since widened amid further disclosures about RTÉ’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices.

As he begins his new role, Mr Bakhurst will be among a slew of RTÉ executives due to attend the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) next week.

Also invited are former RTÉ director general Noel Curran, former chief financial officer (CFO) Breda O’Keeffe and director of content Jim Jennings, as well as RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

The PAC has also invited current CFO Richard Collins, head of commercial Geraldine O’Leary and head of legal Paula Mullooly to attend.

It also emerged that Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will appear before the PAC to discuss the former Late Late Show host’s contract and secret top-up from RTÉ’s controversial barter account.

Meanwhile, government ministers are increasingly concerned about a sharp increase in TV licence fee evasion as a result of the ongoing scandal. Senior figures expect this year’s evasion rate to be higher than last year’s 15pc.

Last year, €152m was generated in TV licence revenue with sales of 947,924 through An Post on behalf of the Department of Media.

Figures for this year showing whether people have sought to cancel direct debts are not yet available.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged people yesterday to keep paying the licence,” saying: “Not just because it’s the law, but also because it funds public service broadcasting. I can understand people’s frustration, but I don’t want to impose some form of collective punishment on everyone who works in RTE.”

Ms Martin said she was “not going to tell people what to do” in relation to the licence fee, adding: “I’d say to the public we can never forget the value of public service broadcasting and its role in democracy and society.”

Mr Bakhurst also made an appeal to the public if taxpayers were hesitant about paying their TV licence.

“I’d say please look at what we do, look at our actions, look at what we’re trying to do to restore trust,” he said.