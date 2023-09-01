Ryan Tubridy enjoys ‘nature at its most wonderful’ on boat trip and trek in Galway

Ryan posted a video of himself trekking the Diamond Hill, which overlooks Letterfrack

They say that nature is the best medicine and that certainly seems to be the case for Ryan Tubridy this week, as the former RTÉ man posted some happy images on social media while enjoying hiking and a boat trip out west.

It has obviously been a difficult period for the former Late Late host, but Ryan is clearly now enjoying a fresh start, as he holidays in Galway.

Ryan posted a video of himself trekking the Diamond Hill, which is an isolated peak overlooking the village of Letterfrack.

“The Diamond in Letterfrack… nature at its most wonderful,” he said.

Ryan also took a boat to the Friar Island, explaining: “Friar Island, a hidden gem off the Clifden/Cleggan/Claddaghduff coast”.

Boat trip

The ‘JFK in Ireland’ author could be heard sailing around the island in a motorboat with birds in the background and beautiful, scenic views all around.

Just last week, Ryan posted an encouraging video for Leaving Cert students around Ireland, as he continues to move on from the drama that dogged the end of his tenure at the national broadcaster.

Cliff view

“Leaving Cert people of Ireland, if you got what you wanted in your points and results, congratulations. You did well,” he said.

"If you didn’t, don’t worry. This is the most important part because it’s something in the cosmos, the universe, who knows, nudging you somewhere where you weren’t expecting to be.

Who will replace Ryan Tubridy as the Radio One 9am presenter?

“Now, take it from somebody who knows about this a little bit, the old guy. If that happens, embrace it, run into it, and take it somewhere exciting and interesting because that’s where you were obviously meant to be, OK?

"So, don't panic. Take it on. Remember, family and perspective - more important than any points in the whole world.

“Now, go and have some fun tonight, and then get on with the rest of your life and have fun getting there. Well done,” Ryan added.