Ryan Tubridy could be due up to €11,500 in pay for his RTÉ radio show since he has been off air

Interim deputy director general of RTÉ, Adrian Lynch, told the Media Committee that contract negotiations for Ryan Tubridy were suspended, but he was still being paid. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Former 'Late Late Show' host Ryan Tubridy appeared before the Public Accounts Committee and the Media Committee this week. Photo: PA

Ryan Tubridy could be entitled to nearly €11,500 in pay for his radio show since he has been taken off air by RTÉ.

Figures detailed by the presenter's agent Noel Kelly to the Oireachtas this week revealed that Mr Tubridy received €240,000 for his television work.

This leaves him with €200,000 for radio work, as per the €440,000 contract.

It works out at just under €4,000 per week, with the former Late Late Show host off air for three weeks already. Mr Tubridy insists he is still under contract at RTÉ.

The news comes as new RTÉ boss Kevin Bakhurst revealed yesterday that the national broadcaster received an invoice from Mr Tubridy “this week”.

RTÉ later clarified to Independent.ie that the invoice was received last month and was for Mr Tubridy's TV and radio work.

'We'll wait to see what he does about it' - RTE Director-General Kevin Bakhurst on Ryan Tubridy's offer to return payments

However, RTÉ would not go into detail on the period of time this was for.

RTÉ said: "As stated by Kevin Bakhurst at today's PAC meeting, the invoice received by RTÉ was for Ryan's television and radio work. As Ryan does not currently do television work for RTÉ, we will consider remuneration in the coming days and discuss with Ryan and his agent, Noel Kelly.

"For clarification, while Kevin Bakhurst stated in today's meeting that he had seen the invoice this week, the invoice was received by RTÉ in June."

Mr Bakhurst yesterday said RTÉ still have to decide what to pay the former Late Late Show host as “he is not doing his past duties anymore”.

He said: “On Mr Tubridy’s return – I’ve been asked about this a lot from the media and obviously there’s a lot of interest and rightly so – I need to deal with that properly, there will need to be a fair process.

Mr Bakhurst said he needs “to have discussions with some of my colleagues and staff and then potentially with Mr Tubridy, but there will be a fair process around that”.

He told PAC that the broadcaster had received an invoice from Mr Tubridy’s agent, adding: “We are currently in discussion – well, we were – but we’ll need to be in continued discussions with Mr Tubridy’s agent about that because clearly, he’s not doing his TV programme any more, he should be available for radio.”

Conflicting committee statements from Adrian Lynch and Noel Kelly

Mr Bakhurst said they have “not yet settled on what [Tubridy] should be being paid at the moment”.

When asked whether Mr Tubridy was currently being paid by the broadcaster, Mr Bakhurst said: “As of this week, no... because we need to decide on what the level of that is.”

This is despite Mr Tubridy telling the same committee on Tuesday that he was still under contract and being paid.

He told PAC on Tuesday morning: “My understanding is that I am still under contract with RTÉ and my aim and hope is to go back to work.”

Appearing before the Media Committee later that day, he was asked whether he was “still being paid by RTÉ”. Mr Tubridy replied: “Yes, I am.”

He added, however, that his job at RTÉ was “touch and go at the moment” and he “could be out of a job by Friday”.

Interim director general Adrian Lynch had told the Media Committee last week that contract negotiations for Mr Tubridy were “suspended”, but he was still being paid.

“In terms of Mr Tubridy's contract, his contract, which was for radio and television services, ended at the end of May. There were negotiations going on about a radio contract,” said Mr Lynch.

“Those negotiations, as a result of all of this, were suspended. Currently, as we said, we are still paying Mr Tubridy and there are certain elements of the contract that are in dispute with the agent.”

According to Mr Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly, the presenter received €240,000 for his television work.

It means he earned around €6,600 per episode of the last 36-episode season, less than incoming host Patrick Kielty will earn at the helm of the iconic chat show.

In a statement shared shortly after the news of the RTÉ payments controversy broke, Mr Kielty said he will be paid €250,000 for a 30-show season. This works out at around €8,300 per episode.

He will also get a one-off payment of €20,000 to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now to September.

Mr Kielty said he will be covering his own flights and accommodation costs, and has asked RTÉ to carbon-offset his flights.