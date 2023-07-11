Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly face TDs grilling as new RTÉ docs reveals €70,000 spent on Renault events and producer was there to oversee them

Bosses say producer was there ‘from an RTÉ point of view, to ensure the Late Late brand was not involved’Renault events in 2022 held in Dublin, Cork and DundalkTubridy and Kelly expected to provide documents to PAC this morningTroubled broadcaster reveals it has 20 different bank accounts61 RTÉ staff members receive car allowances, documents show

Ryan Tubridy, right, and his agent Noel Kelly will appear before two Oireachtas committees in the wake of the pay scandal at RTÉ. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The total cost of RTÉ hosting three Renault events with Ryan Tubridy in 2022 is almost €70,000, according to the interim director general Adrian Lynch.

The latest revelations from the national broadcaster come as Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly face a marathon grilling by politicians today as they seek to save their careers in the wake of the pay scandal that has besieged RTÉ.

Two Oireachtas committees will today hear from the former Late Late Show host and his agent after details of more than €345,000 in secret payments to Tubridy were revealed by RTÉ.

Despite the controversial barter account showing almost €45,000 was spent on the events, this does not include €22,000 spent on building a mock Late Late show set which was used.

The broadcaster footed the bill for three events for Renault, one in Cork, one in Dublin and one in Dundalk in 2022.

The cost of the events was just over €30,000 and this was recorded in the barter account as over €47,000.

A further €22,000 was spent on building the set for a mock up of the Late Late Show. This meant the total cost of the three events was just under €70,000.

An RTÉ staff member also helped out at the events, Mr Lynch confirmed.

One producer was involved in the events to oversee them “from an RTÉ point of view, to ensure the content was appropriate and that the Late Late brand was not involved”.

“These were events with Ryan Tubridy, rather than Late Late related events,” Mr Lynch wrote to TDs.

The producer also liaised with the company running the events. However, this work was “in tandem” with existing work commitments.

No other RTÉ staff were involved, Mr Lynch said.

The broadcaster is battling the worst scandal in its history after top earner Ryan Tubridy was revealed to have been paid €345,000 more than publicly declared over a number of years.

This was due in part to RTÉ underwriting an agreement with Renault for €75,000 per year, paid to Mr Tubridy through the barter account.

The PAC had requested RTÉ hand over a legal note taken by a lawyer during the Microsoft Teams call on May 7, 2020 in which Dee Forbes gave a verbal guarantee to pay Mr Turbidy the €75,000 payments.

RTÉ has refused to do so, citing legal privilege.

However, it has instead handed over emails which take note of the agreement.

An email from an unknown sender to the RTÉ solicitor’s office on April 19 2023 states: “RTÉ guarantees the payments required to be made by Renault under the tripartite agreement and indemnifies Tuttle Productions Limited in relation to these payments for the duration of the contract.”

An employee from NK Management sent an email to Paula Mullooly, head of legal at RTÉ on May 5 2023 confirming two invoices for €75,000 were issued and paid “in accordance with the tripartite agreement”.

Meanwhile, RTÉ has revealed details of 20 bank accounts it currently operates in more documents released to TDs on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The director general of the public service broadcaster is entitled to a pension top up of 11pc, much higher than any other employee.

A total of 61 staff have car allowances up to €25,000 per year.

The broadcaster holds a total of 20 bank accounts. 15 of these are with Bank of Ireland, two are AIB, two are Barclays and one is United Bank in the US, for use by the Washington Correspondent.

One bank account operates solely to pay members of the “executive payroll”.

There are four deposit accounts, one of which is dormant and four other dormant accounts, used in euros, dollars and pound sterling.

A total of 61 employees receive car allowances of up to €25,000, a breakdown shows. 33 of these are above €10,000 per year and six are over €20,000.

Car allowances have been in place since “at least” the 1980s and were consolidated in 2005 “to bring more coherence and simplicity to management allowances”.

The much-anticipated Oireachtas hearings come after new RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said he will hold talks with staff before he decides if the broadcaster will continue to work with Tubridy.

Speaking outside RTÉ’s studios in Donnybrook, Mr Bakhurst said a decision on Tubridy’s future will be taken soon but he added a “major consideration” will be the views of staff and specifically if they will be willing to work with the chat show host should he return to air.

“I have made it really, really clear I want to hear the views of staff and respect the views of staff,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he wanted to see “maximum transparency” from Tubridy and Mr Kelly when they outline their positions to the committees.

Tubridy’s legal team was due to give the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Oireachtas Media Committee a “booklet of documents” yesterday ahead of today’s meetings but missed their deadline.

Hayes Solicitors managing partner Joe O’Malley wrote to the committees saying the documentation will be provided “no later than 8.30am” this morning.The move will mean PAC members will only have two-and-a-half hours to examine the files before Tubridy and Mr Kelly appear before them at 11am.

Later in the day, at 3pm, the pair will appear before the Media Committee where they will face similar questions to those expected to be asked by the PAC.

They will be accompanied by Mr O’Malley, who in a letter to the PAC, said he will attend with his clients “for the purpose of providing them with assistance”.

PAC members were told Mr O’Malley will be attending in a “supporting role only” and “will not sit in the forum or make any oral contributions during the meeting”.

Committee members are expected to focus on who had knowledge of the controversial pay top-up which was initially linked to work Tubridy did for car manufacturer Renault.

When the arrangement came to an end after the first year, RTÉ covered the cost of the €75,000 payments in subsequent years but did not include the amounts in the published figures for the broadcaster’s pay.

Politicians will also raise questions around the mystery payments totalling €120,000 between 2017 and 2019 to Tubridy which the PAC and Media Committee have sought answers on.

PAC vice-chair Catherine Murphy said she wants to know the background to the “extraordinary letter” sent by former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes to Tubridy confirming to him that he would not suffer a pay cut.

Ms Murphy also said Tubridy will have to answer questions about his failure to raise concerns about his incorrect pay being published by the national broadcaster.

“You can be sure if your salary was going to be published by the media you would pay attention and you would especially pay attention if your pay was on top of that list, so I think several members of the committee will be asking Ryan Tubridy why he did not seek to have the figures publicly corrected,” she added.

Tubridy initially said he had no knowledge of the secret payments or how they were recorded but subsequently said he should have raised concerns about the published figures.