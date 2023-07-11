Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly at odds with RTÉ amid claims ex-CFO Breda O’Keefe made offer to underwrite €75,000 payment

National broadcaster says ‘until the verbal commitment given by the former Director General during the call on 7 May 2020, it had not agreed to underwrite the €75,000 payment per contract year’

Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly have contradicted claims by RTÉ’s former chief financial officer Breda O’Keefe in claims they have made to the Oireachtas Media and Public Accounts Committees.

The former CFO told an Oireachtas committee last week that Mr Kelly asked for the €75,000 to be underwritten by RTÉ “and this was refused”.

She said that as far as she was aware, this continued to be the case up until she left RTÉ in March 2020.

“I was not aware any guarantee had issued until I heard about it last week in media report,” she said.

However, this claim has been contradicted now by Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly.

In a dossier of documents provided by Mr Kelly, an email from Ms O’Keefe to Mr Kelly on February 20 2020, talks about the €75,000 Renault agreement.

“We can provide you with a side letter to underwrite this fee for the duration of the contract,” Ms O’Keefe states.

In his opening statement, Mr Kelly says RTÉ executives have tried to “blame” Dee Forbes for doing a “solo run” on the underwriting.

“To our surprise, Ms. O’Keeffe told the Committee last week that when she left RTÉ’ in March there was no support to provide that type of guarantee and no such guarantee was on offer.

“But she had written to us making exactly that offer a month earlier,” Mr Kelly says.

“RTÉ’ has tried to portray the guarantee as a decision given late in negotiations on a Zoom call by Dee Forbes without the awareness on the part of the executive board.

“Clearly that is not correct. The decision was taken early by RTE and was known widely within the executive board of RTÉ’.”

However, in a statement this morning, RTÉ says it "rejects the claim that an incorrect version of events” was provided to the committee.

"For clarity, the claim relates specifically to an email that was sent by the former CFO of RTÉ to NK Management on 20 February 2020, which is being characterised as a contractual commitment on the part of RTÉ to underwrite the payments in question.

“RTÉ does not accept this characterisation. RTÉ’s position is that the email of 20 February 2020 formed part of the discussions and engagement between it and NK Management in relation to the proposed new TV and radio contract with Mr Tubridy/Tuttle Productions and did not comprise a binding legal or contractual commitment on its part.

“RTÉ’s position is as per previous statements: that, until the verbal commitment given by the former Director General during the call on 7 May 2020, it had not agreed to underwrite the €75,000 payment per contract year,” the statement added.