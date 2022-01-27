Ryan Tubridy among targets of Sinn Féin MLAs’ offensive tweets

Sinn Féin’s leader in the North has said tweets posted by three of her party MLAs using sectarian language were “offensive and not acceptable”.

Michelle O’Neill was commenting after old tweets containing derogatory phrases and language posted by MLAs Jemma Dolan, Sinéad Ennis and Emma Sheerin were unearthed.

One of the tweets referred to RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy in a derogatory way.

“The comments are wrong, they are offensive and they are not acceptable language for any Sinn Féin representative to use. I have spoken directly with each of the MLAs and made this very clear to them,” Ms O’Neill said.

“They have each told me they deeply regret the language used and will apologise.”

All three also issued their own individual apologies on the social media platform.

Ms Sheerin said she was “deeply sorry” for her “offensive terminology”.

Ms Ennis said she was “sorry for using language which I accept was totally inappropriate and wrong”.

Ms Dolan wrote: “I want to apologise and say that I regret and am very sorry for the offence caused by comments I made historically on social media.

“These comments were unacceptable and do not represent in any way how I would now express myself.”

The tweets were posted between 2012 and 2013, before all three women represented the party as MLAs.

Revealed on the BBC’s Nolan Show yesterday, some of the posts feature misogynistic language, while others reference sectarian slurs. Some others target specific individuals, including Mr Tubridy.

Several of the tweets from Ms Ennis, which were read out by presenter Stephen Nolan, reference the sectarian slur “hun” in their content.

In a response to another user, Ms Ennis tweeted on March 21, 2012: “Some people were hit with the ugly stick, you were raped by the whole forest.”

In another tweet on April 26, 2013, the politician made reference to Mr Tubridy in a post responding to former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, writing: “Ryan Turbidy [sic] was being dead on for once and keeping his ugly mouth shut?”

In a tweet from December 7, 2012, Ms Ennis wrote: “Those hun b*****s can kiss my arse if they think they are ruining my day out.”

Another from December 16, 2012, said: “Currently in London – capital of the huns beloved UK – I’m yet to see a butcher’s apron.”

Referencing Liverpool Football Club fans and the paramilitary group Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) on December 7, 2012, Ms Ennis wrote: “But they are huns! I’ve been at LFC games particular [sic] the uefc cup game v Celtic few years back and every 2nd scarf was a LVF 1.”

On December 24, 2012, Ms Ennis tweeted: “There’s a fella by the pool here an swear to f**k he’s got bigger t**s than me.”

Mr Nolan also read out tweets attributed to Ms Sheerin, including one in which she described someone as looking like “manure” and another tweet from January 5, 2013, in which she wrote: “She looks hot enough aye, for a hooker.”

One tweet he read out from Ms Dolan while she was responding to a friend made reference to a derogatory term for mental illness.

Responding to the tweets, the SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said: “I think it gives all politicians a bad name. I think this sort of language brings a sort of toxicity to politics in general. It has to be called out.”