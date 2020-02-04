Ryan family 'give blessing' to documentary marking 10 years since death of radio star Gerry

The family of the late Gerry Ryan will not be taking part in a new RTÉ documentary about the broadcaster to coincide with the 10th anniversary of his death.

But Gerry's daughter Lottie has revealed that the family have given their blessing to the project.

Programme makers are currently shooting footage for the show, which is being made to commemorate the broadcaster's sudden death at the age of 53 on April 30, 2010.

"I know that RTÉ is making a documentary for the 10-year anniversary and I'm really excited to see it," Lottie told the Irish Independent.

"I know that people like Dave Fanning and lots of his friends and people who would be very, very close to family are taking part in it. It's nice of them to mark it.

"It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years, it's a bit mind-blowing to think that it's been that long, it's bizarre."

Lottie said that while her immediate family have opted not to take part in the documentary, they are aware that it has gone into production and have "given our blessing to it".

"We are fully behind it and very excited to see what they will produce," she said.

"I think it's difficult for our family as well but it's nice to allow his friends and colleagues to do it. We will mark the anniversary in our own way. But we will definitely be watching it when it comes out."

The new documentary will take viewers on a trip down memory lane with footage from Ryan's old base in 2FM, where he worked for more than 20 years fronting his popular morning chat shows.

He originally studied law in Trinity before joining RTÉ in 1979. One of the nation's best-known stars, he had a huge listenership of more than 300,000 at one point.

He also fronted several TV shows including 'Operation Transformation' and 'Ryan Confidential' as he proved as adept on the small screen as he was on the airwaves.

The new documentary will also revisit the street where he grew up in Clontarf.

Later, he bought his own house in the northside suburb with his wife Morah, with whom he had five children. Lottie (33) is the eldest of the siblings, followed by Rex (29), Bonnie (27), Elliott (23) and Babette (19).

Last year saw RTÉ re-open the famous 'Ryan Line' to mark 2FM's 40th anniversary as they brought Gerry's inimitable tones back to the airwaves for a special one-hour broadcast on May 31.

Lottie, who is currently one of the favourites performing on this year's 'Dancing with the Stars', said that she feels her late dad would be "so proud" of her for taking part in the show.

"Like I said on the show on Sunday, I do think he would have lapped it all up and he would be cheering me on from the sidelines, even if I was doing belly-flops every week. I think he would have been proud of me," she said.

"My nanny Maureen, his mum, would have been the same too. She was a costume designer in the Olympia and she would have loved it too."

Now into her sixth week on the flagship Sunday night show, entertainment reporter Lottie has frequently featured in the top three on the judges' leaderboard.

But she said it took a lot of work on her part to overcome her nerves and feel comfortable performing live in front of the nation every Sunday.

"It's so cheesy but in the few short weeks I've been doing it, I do feel my confidence has improved so much," she said.

"This is just very different for me.

"There's so many eyes on you, you're so glammed up. It's just a totally different experience."