| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Russia’s Sputnik jab winning over doubters and could shore up Ireland’s vaccine plan

File photo: A Russian medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine. Expand

Close

File photo: A Russian medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine.

File photo: A Russian medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine.

File photo: A Russian medical worker fills a syringe with Sputnik V vaccine.

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It’s named after a Soviet-era satellite and was looked on with scepticism by European scientists.

But now Russia’s Sputnik V jab could help solve some of the Covid-19 vaccine shortage that has chastened EU countries like Ireland.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has began a rolling review of the vaccine. If approved, there is a promise of enough for 50 million Europeans from June.

Most Watched

Privacy