Russians ‘should be quizzed over ships in Irish waters’ – former foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan

Russia’s ambassador to Ireland should be summoned to explain what ships from his country are doing in seas off the southwestern coast.

That is the view of former foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan, who has long argued that the controversial ambassador, Yuri Filatov, should have been expelled.

“Since that ambassador is still here – and has not been expelled – he should now be summoned to the Department of Foreign Affairs to explain just what is going on here,” Mr Flanagan told the Irish Independent.

The Laois-Offaly TD, who currently chairs the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee, said there were serious concerns about the presence of Russian vessels off our shores. He also said there were serious issues about Moscow’s communications with the Irish authorities.

Mr Flanagan is the most senior Irish politicians to raise these concerns in such a strident way. Over the weekend the Cork South West Independent TD Michael Collins expressed similar views.

Yesterday, the Defence Forces said both the Air Corps and the Naval Service were monitoring the two Russian ships. Sources said analysts had warned they could pose a risk to underwater fibre optic transatlantic cables that connect the EU with the United States.

Last week, the ships moved away from Irish waters, in the direction of Africa, but then returned off the southwest coast.

Security expert Senator Tom Clonan told Newstalk the ships were well-known to the Irish defence community and that one of them has a diving platform and is carrying deep-sea submersible units.

He warned that the undersea cables between Ireland and the US are “really, really critical pieces of infrastructure” that carry around one-third of the world’s online data.