Russian ships being monitored by Defence Forces leave Irish waters

The Defence Forces has confirmed that Russian vessels that it had been monitoring in recent days have now left Irish waters.

The vessels had last week been monitored both outside and inside Ireland's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

A Defence Forces spokesperson said: “These vessels have now left Ireland's EEZ.

“The Irish Air Corps and the Irish Naval Service continue to monitor activity in Irish waters and to undertake Maritime Defence and Security Operations (MDSO) throughout Ireland's maritime domain.”

The Defence Forces had been monitoring the commercial ships off the west coast.

The Irish Air Corps Maritime Patrol Aircraft said it had observed the Russian commercial vessels in international waters off Ireland.

Two Russian flagged ships, named Unka and the Bakhtemir, were spotted off the Galway coast last week.

The area where the ships were first seen is where a newly opened subsea communications cable is located.

Russia is taking over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this weekend.

Earlier today, Cork South West TD Michael Collins, told Newstalk Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov must explain what the ships were doing in Irish waters.

“Certainly, I think the Russian Ambassador should be called in to answer for these activities and to prove to Irish officials that this was just an issue of weather and them having no place to pull in for shelter,” he said.

“That is somewhat understandable but certainly what is not understandable is a non-proper explanation and what is not acceptable either is that Ireland can’t properly protect itself.”

Mr Collins said Ireland was vulnerable to Russian vessels – with no suitable aircraft to monitor them.

There had been concern regarding the two ships having capabilities to work on subsea cables and being a threat to the internet cables and pipelines off the Irish coast.

A Russian missile test exercise was due to take place off the coast of Ireland in February last year, shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The-then Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said at that time that the Russian military were not welcome. Russia later relocated the exercise.

In August 2022 a ship, dispatched by the UK’s Royal Navy, observed two Russian warships conducting military exercises around 100 nautical miles south of Cork Harbour.

Since last April, Russian vessels have been barred from docking at EU ports, after sanctions were issued as a response to the invasion of Ukraine.