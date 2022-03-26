Russian oligarch’s firm received millions of euro from Irish State to compensate it for underused toll road

A toll road consortium involving a sanctioned Russian oligarch received more than €40m from the State to compensate it for lower-than-anticipated traffic volumes.

The payments were made to the operators of the N7 Limerick Tunnel over a nine-year period when the group involved a company part-owned by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, the Irish Independent has learned.

The industrialist, who has close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, is no longer involved in the consortium but continues to have interests in Ireland as a key shareholder in the parent company of Aughinish Alumina.

Mr Deripaska was one of several oligarchs sanctioned by the British, Canadian and Australian governments after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month. The UK accused the oligarch of being complicit in Putin’s aggression.

He had already been sanctioned by the US since 2018 for his alleged support of “the Kremlin’s global malign activities, including its attempts to subvert western democracy”. However, he has not been sanctioned by the EU.

Forbes estimates Mr Deripaska’s net worth to be €2.4bn.

Records show the tunnel and toll road consortium Directroute (Limerick) Holdings Ltd received “variable operation payments” totalling €40.2m between 2011 and 2019. At the time, Mr Deripaska had an interest in the group behind the €590m tunnel via his shareholding in vast Austrian construction company Strabag.

The payments were made under so-called “traffic guarantee” clauses in the contract for the public private partnership.

According to Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the clauses were necessary to attract bidders as there were considered to be significant construction risks associated with the tunnel works under the River Shannon and uncertainty over traffic volumes.

The payments made up for shortfalls in tolls revenue and allowed the consortium to service its debts.

But Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted it was “a bad deal” after it became clear millions of euro would have to be shelled out each year to make up for toll earning shortfalls.

Strabag had a 20pc share in the Limerick consortium, where it was joined by AIB, John Sisk & Son, Roadbridge and Meridiam.

The Austrian company told the Irish Independent it sold its shares in the group in 2019, along with its interests in two other Irish toll roads, the N17/N18 between Gort and Tuam and the N8 Fermoy bypass.

Strabag is 25pc-owned by Rasperia Trading, an entity controlled by Mr Deripaska.

In a statement, Strabag said it could not force a “squeeze out” of a shareholder but in view of sanctions, it had decided to suspend dividend payments.

There has been much speculation about the future of Aughinish Alumina in light of its links to Mr Deripaska and this is likely to intensify if the EU eventually does sanction him. The Co Limerick plant is controlled by Russian firm Rusal, one of the world’s major aluminium producers, and its parent EN+, in which Mr Derispaska is a 45pc shareholder.

He previously had a 70pc controlling stake, but reduced it in response to US sanctions.

Despite this, concerns have been raised he is still pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Aughinish is a major employer in the mid-west, with 482 full-time staff and 385 contract staff.

It turns imported bauxite into alumina, which is then shipped to plants in Europe to be smelted to make aluminium.

In a statement, the Department of Enterprise said it understood Aughinish’s parent company was undertaking a strategic review, with a view to protecting its operations.

It said there was ongoing engagement between the Government, IDA Ireland and the company.

This included a meeting with Mr Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe earlier this week.

“The company is a very important supplier of alumina to Europe and an important element of the global alumina supply chain. It is also a significant employer in Limerick. The Government is keen that the plant will continue to operate,” the department said.

“The department and its agencies continue to assess the implications of recent developments and are closely monitoring the situation.”