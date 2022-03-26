| 1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Russian oligarch’s firm received millions of euro from Irish State to compensate it for underused toll road

Sanctioned Putin ally was in consortium given €40m

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is a close associate of Vladimir Putin Photo: Bloomberg/via Getty images Expand

Close

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is a close associate of Vladimir Putin Photo: Bloomberg/via Getty images

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is a close associate of Vladimir Putin Photo: Bloomberg/via Getty images

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is a close associate of Vladimir Putin Photo: Bloomberg/via Getty images

Shane Phelan and Kim Bielenberg

A toll road consortium involving a sanctioned Russian oligarch received more than €40m from the State to compensate it for lower-than-anticipated traffic volumes.

The payments were made to the operators of the N7 Limerick Tunnel over a nine-year period when the group involved a company part-owned by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, the Irish Independent has learned.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy