Russian invasion forces surrogacy agencies to abandon Ukraine putting baby plans on hold

Agency popular with Irish people has had no requests from Ireland since war began

Liudmila (32), from near Kyiv, is due to give birth to a baby for an Irish couple in September Expand

Ellen Coyne

Surrogacy agencies in Ukraine are relocating to countries such as Cyprus and Georgia as they brace for the “long-lasting effect” of war making the country unattractive to hopeful parents.

World Centre of Baby, a Ukrainian surrogacy agency that is popular with Irish
couples, said it closed its agency in Kyiv on the first day of the war and had no plans to resume surrogacy programmes in Ukraine while it continued.

