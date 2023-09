Counter-terrorism officers find weapons and explosives in searches linked to New IRA

Weaponry, ammunition and detonators were among the items seized during an “intelligence-led, proactive counter-terrorist operation” in Derry on Thursday evening, with arrests triggering rioting, bringing dozens of children and young people onto the streets.

The New IRA is believed to have acquired Russian military grenades which may well have been stolen from the front line of the Ukrainian war by mercenaries.