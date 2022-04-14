Russian army ‘Z’ symbol is the swastika to us, say Ukrainians in plea for it to be banned after it was displayed in M50 convoy

Ukrainians who have fled war to Ireland have today campaigned for the banning of the public displaying of the ‘Z’ symbol of Russian war after seeing it used by pro-Russian supporters on vehicles in Dublin.

Videos have circulated on social media of a convoy of vehicles with Russian flags being flown from them and the letter ‘Z’ displayed on their doors.

The letter ‘Z’, and sometimes the letter ‘V’ is being used by Russian forces in Ukraine to identify their tanks and other battle vehicles, and Ukrainians have said it has become the swastika of the Russian war.

Some countries such as Latvia have already banned its display.

Read More

More than 100 people gathered outside Leinster House today to call on the government to have the ‘Z’ symbol banned.

“The Ukrainian community in Ireland have called this meeting because on Sunday there was a rally of Russian supporters displaying Russian army symbols and Russian army flags in support of Russians action, and they were mostly displaying the letter ‘Z’ that has become a symbol of war in Ukraine because the Russians army mark their vehicle with ‘Z’ and ‘V,” said Nick Koslov of the Ukrainian Crisis Centre.

“These letters were displayed in that convoy on the M50 and then turning around in the Swords direction.”

“Today, we want to send a strong message to the Irish government and to the Irish public that the displaying of these symbols represents the war that has killed civilians and children, raped women, and raped kids in front of the women in Ukraine, and we are outrage at that.

“The swastika become a symbol when the Nazi used it for their purpose. The Russians are using ‘Z’ and I believe it's a swastika for us Ukrainians. A few of the European countries, Latvia I think, has already banned using this letter on public displays.”

Expand Close Irish-based Ukrainians and their supporters protest outside Leinster house calling for Ireland to ban the Russian war sign Z. Picture: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Irish-based Ukrainians and their supporters protest outside Leinster house calling for Ireland to ban the Russian war sign Z. Picture: Frank McGrath

“I hope the Irish government will hear us because as we said today, cars are displaying ‘Z’ today, but tomorrow it could be tanks displaying ‘Z’,” he added.

Ielizaveta Karamushka is from Ukraine but has been living in Dublin for a number of years. She told of how her uncle was killed in the war in recent weeks.

“Everyone here knows someone who has been killed. My uncle was killed by a tank with the symbol ‘Z’ on it near Izyum, the area that is now occupied. He was protecting his land. If that’s not genocide then I don’t know what is,” she said.

“His whole family stayed in Hostomel near Bucha, which was destroyed, for more than ten days in a basement while under heavy bombardment and waiting for a chance to escape.”

“They did escape a few days before Russia completely occupied that territory and killed all of their neighbours that stayed or did not escape. He was protecting his family and his land.”

“He was over 50 but he had four kids. His wife, her mother, two kids and two parents have escaped to Poland, and they found out he had been killed while they are in Poland.”

“My Godfather’s best friend has been shot in Bucha. There’s a lot of those stories. Everyone knows someone. Russians are using the ‘Z’ symbol on the internet too. I do not feel safe anymore in Ireland when I see war symbols from Russia on those vehicles driving around Ireland.” she added.

Families who have fled the war in recent weeks and have made Ireland their new home have praised the warmth of the welcome they have received.

And while they are now in hotels they do not know what accommodation they will have as time progresses.

“We live in a hotel now, but ideally we would like our next move to be back home to Kharkiv,” said Sophia Tyshchenko (14) who travelled here with her mother Tetiana and sister Maria (11). Their father has stayed in Ukraine because he is of fighting age, but he has not been called to engage with Russian forces yet.

“Once the war started we stayed underground for around ten days, then we went to Moldova, Romania, Hungary and arrived here a month ago.”

“We are in a hotel now which is perfect, and we think we can stay there for three months. Dublin is an amazing city. I’m in Marino College and I’m making new friends,” she added.

Vaslyl Shepetivk was able to flee Kyiv in Ukraine with his wife Lara because they have four children.

“A man can leave if he has three or more children, so I was able to stay with them. We have four small children so that was the important factor in us leaving. It was very dangerous for us to stay there,” he said.

“We are very glad that we are staying in this country. The government is very kind to us. I’m looking for a job and maybe after that we will be looking for our own house. The children have adapted well. All the teachers in school have been very kind. All we hear is ‘you are very welcome’. It is very good for us,” he added.