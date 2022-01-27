Russian ambassador says military exercises won’t disrupt Irish fishermen as Taoiseach offers Irish support to Ukraine

Brendan Byrne of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, left, and Patrick Murphy of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (Brian Lawless/PA)

Russia’s ambassador to Ireland has told fishermen representatives that their fishing grounds will not be impacted by their navy, amid plans for up to 60 Irish vessels to ‘peacefully disrupt’ the military exercise next month.

Irish fishermen say they cannot afford to not fish due to the Russian exercises, especially after the disruption caused by Brexit and the winter weather.

The Russian artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Department of Transport has issued a marine notice that the Russian navy is set to carry out manoeuvres off the south-west coast of Ireland from next Thursday.

Fishermen raised their own concerns with the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov at the embassy in Dublin today.

They were told by Russia’s ambassador to Ireland that their fishing grounds would not be affected by navy exercises.

Speaking after talks with Yuriy Filatov at the embassy in Dublin, Brendan Byrne, chief executive of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association, said it was a very beneficial meeting.

Mr Byrne said he was “very surprised” by the wealth of knowledge of the ambassador about Irish fishing matters.

He said an agreement was reached that there will be a “buffer zone” between Russian vessels and fishing trawlers when military exercises are under way.

“We have now come to an accommodation where there is a pathway for coexistence for the naval exercises and for our fishing fleet,” Mr Byrne added.

“The operation has to go back to Moscow.

“There was a great undertaking of the pressures the Irish fishing industry is under. There is an appreciation of the value of this fishing ground to the overall fishing industry.

“There was in-depth discussion in relation to the scale of the military exercises, and we have given an undertaking that we wouldn’t discuss those further.

“It has been a very good day for the Irish fishing industry.

“We explored our options – there was a map at the meeting. The options are clear and they are going back to Moscow.

“There is an acknowledgement that there is a valuable fishing ground there. It’s open on February 1 and there is a tradition that Irish fishing industry would fish those grounds."

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has spoken with the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland amid mounting tensions over the build-up of Russian military forces on the border of the former Soviet state.

Mr Martin met with a small group of protesters outside Leinster House on Thursday afternoon which included Ukraine's ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko and her Lithuanian counterpart.

A spokesperson for Mr Martin said that the Taoiseach "offered Ireland's ongoing support" to Ukraine.

It comes as the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee has asked the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov to appear before it next week.

Committee chair Charlie Flanagan told RTÉ’s Drivetime that Mr Filatov would tell the ambassador that the planned Russian military exercises off the Irish coast should be scrapped, and said he hoped the ambassador would attend.

The Russian Embassy did not respond to queries on Thursday regarding the meeting Mr Filatov held with the Defence Forces chief of staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy last Friday.

The Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation (ISWFPO) previously said the military exercises could endanger life and biodiversity in an area that is “very important” to Irish fishermen.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the ISWFPO, said the group wants Russian navy exercises to move away from the fishing grounds used by Irish boats.

"We are always concerned about safety when it comes to sea environments," he said.

"I have personally lost family members and friends to the sea. Of course we are aware of this, but we have been asked to highlight this because of all our concerns.

"No-one in the Government contacted us or informed us about the exercises.

"We found information from a Russia website that explained all of what was happening well before it came out publicly.

"No-one picked up the phone to us. Most fishermen are 21 days at sea, they have a right to do their business without the worry of missiles or rockets launching."

Mr Byrne said he met with Russia’s ambassador to Ireland to fight for basic rights for the Irish fishing industry.

"We are doing nothing different this year as we have been doing for hundreds of years,” he said.

"There was a failure by Government to communicate to us and there is a lack of understanding of the value of these fishing grounds.

"We are here to explore the options of Russia to facilitate the Irish fishing industry.

"I don't think the Russians intended to go into one of the most lucrative fishing grounds for the Irish. That was an unforeseen consequence.

"We are here on behalf of our sector to tell the Russians that traditionally we are there, we are there currently and to watch in their actions."

Vessels from the Irish South and East Fish Producers Organisation (ISEFPO) are also planning to join in the protest while Russia attempts to carry out armed military exercises.

John Lynch, chairman of the ISEFPO, told Independent.ie they can’t afford not to fish after

“winter, Brexit and everything that has gone before it”.

“There have been lean enough times and if the Russian naval fleet is not letting them fish in the area, it is a big financial loss for vessels.

“I also had a call this morning raising concerns that the empty shells used in missiles for piercing armour plating may be radioactive. The nets are on the sea bed and from time to time vessels do pick up empty shells.

“I have extreme safety concerns. It’s not your auntie or your granny out on these naval ships, a few fishermen could be surplus to requirements.

“There should be a stronger stand taken on not allowing this to happen.”

Up to 60 trawlers will be heading for the Porcupine Bank on February 1 as the prawn fishing season kicks off.

The Irish boats are due to spend approximately two weeks in the area.

Mr Lynch said they are also deeply concerned about the impact it could have on fish stock in the area.

“It’s right in the middle of the mackerel spawning area, which is a very important stock,” he said.

Speaking after his meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Ireland, Mr Murphy said he will be communicating with his vessels that they’re happy with the meeting.

“He has given us a very guaranteed assurance that he will take this back to Moscow and explain in clear detail the importance of this area to our fishermen.

“He has given us assurances that common sense will prevail and that some of the rhetoric is not correct.

“We are not here to challenge the Russian nation, all we are here to do is ensure our boats get to fish in their traditional fishing ground and do so in a safe and fair manner.”

Mr Byrne added: “There’ll be a clear understanding of who’s going to be where, so that both parties know there’s going to be a buffer zone.

“This is the significant part. There’s an absolute guarantee that our traditional fishing grounds will not will not be impacted by the Russian naval exercises.”

With reporting from PA