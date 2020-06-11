Russian Ambassador says embassy expansion is for comfort and does not pose security threat

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has said the major extension of his headquarters in Dublin does not pose a security threat to this country.

During an online press conference, Yury Filatov moved to play down concerns about the controversial development on his campus in Rathgar.

Mr Filatov said the development, which is being closely monitored by Irish security forces, was aimed at creating more “comfortable conditions” for his staff.

He said the embassy was building a new consular building to allow for larger functions. At present they can only host around ten people, he said.

“It is almost finished and I hope very much and that we can open by the end of the summer,” he added.

Mr Filatov said two new living quarters being developed at the rear of the Russian embassy were being built to allow staff live on site rather than in accommodation around the city.

He said there are no plans to increase personnel once the development is completed and suggested security concerns about the embassy were media driven.

He said “any reasonable person” would not believe the new development posed any threat to Irish security

During the hour long press conference to mark Russia’s national day tomorrow, Mr Filatov rejected suggestions that his government was behind a Covid-19 disinformation campaign targeting EU countries.

The European Commission reported earlier this week that both Russia and China were running “targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns in the EU, its neighbourhood, and globally” specifically related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Filatov said the EU was “assuming some real evil” on the part of the Russian government without providing any “specific evidence”.

He insisted Russian and the EU are “fighting the same enemies on several fronts”including international terrorism. “There is no Russia in policy aimed at destabilising any society in Europe,” he claimed.

He also dismissed suggestions Russia was under reporting the number of people who had died from the virus - even though they have had almost half a million cases but just over 6,000 deaths.

Mr Filatov claimed this was because of the high rate of testing in the country.

