Russian ambassador defends expulsion of Irish diplomat from Moscow

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has defended the expulsion of an Irish diplomat from Moscow by saying every action must come with consequences.

Yury Filatov also said he would like to see the Irish government apply common sense as the investigation into the alleged poisoning in the UK of a former double agent progresses.

It follows the Irish expulsion of one Russian diplomat from Ireland in the wake of the Skripal poisoning last month. Ireland was one of a number of EU countries to take action against Russia after the poisoning of Sergei Skripal (66) and his daughter Yulia (33).

Sergei Skripal’s daughter Yulia is said to be improving in hospital after the poisoning

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov said his country had to action after he was told one of his own diplomatic staff would have to leave Ireland after having his status revoked. He is expected to leave before the end of this week.

When asked what he wanted from the Irish government Mr Filatov said: "We all have to use our common sense as much as we can. What we have from London is political posturing."

The Russian federation has requested an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) be convened in The Hague this week to address its concerns about the Skripal case. These include questions about what assistance has been provided by the OPCW to the UK.

Russia also wants to know what role French authorities have played in the ongoing investigation.

Sergei Skripal

