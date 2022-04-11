Russia is forced to call up its retired soldiers after ‘mounting losses’ halt Ukraine attack

Natalia Titova stands in the shattered remains of her home in Chernihiv, which was destroyed by Russian shelling. Photo: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Russia has suffered such heavy losses in Ukraine it is calling up soldiers who have been retired for up to a decade, according to Western intelligence.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence Sunday said it believed Moscow was seeking to “bolster troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012”.

Moscow was also understood to be turning to recruits from the separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova to cover “mounting losses”.

Ukraine said yesterday “big battles” were about to take place in the eastern region of the Donbas, to where Russian troops have been moving after failing to capture the capital Kyiv.

“Ukraine must win”, said Mykhaylo Podolyak, a presidential adviser, “and once that happens Ukraine will have a more powerful negotiating position.”

The Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank, said Russia’s soaring casualty rate meant it would struggle to force a victory in the Donbas region.

“Russia will likely continue to throw badly damaged and partially reconstituted units piecemeal into offensive operations that make limited gains at great cost,” it said.

Russia has suffered thousands of casualties since it invaded Ukraine on February 24 and its spring recruitment drive will not deliver trained soldiers for 12 months.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s chief spokesman, last week admitted the army had suffered “significant losses”, calling them “a tragedy for us”.

Satellite firm Maxar yesterday released images showing a 13km-long convoy of Russian armoured vehicles and artillery moving south towards the Donbas from near the city of Kharkiv.

Weekend bombardments killed 10 civilians and wounded 11 others around Kharkiv, the region’s governor said Sunday.

Kyiv has advised citizens to leave the region while they can as Russian bombing intensifies.

Officials in Dnipro, which lies outside Donbas, said that the airport had been destroyed by shelling yesterday.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to intensify sanctions and boost defence and financial aid packages. The White House has said that it has sent weapons and military kit worth €1.5bn to Ukraine since the war began, and has promised more, but Mr Zelensky said in an interview with CBC News that he was sceptical the promised extra kit would arrive.

Ukraine’s survival “depends on how fast we will be helped by the United States”, Mr Zelensky said. “I have 100pc confidence in our people and in our armed forces, but unfortunately I don’t have the confidence that we will be receiving everything we need.”

Near Kyiv, Ukrainian soldiers have also found more mass graves in areas previously occupied by Russian forces.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, announced, plans to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow today.

If the meeting does go ahead, it will be the first in-person meeting by any European leader with the Russian president since the start of the war.

Meanwhile, Russian soldiers have torn down the Ukrainian flag flying above Kherson’s main administrative building and raised Russia’s tricolour, reflecting increasingly aggressive rhetoric coming from the Kremlin that Ukraine should be wiped off the map.

A video emerged yesterday showing several men standing in Kherson’s central square waving Russian flags and looking bored.

Yuriy Sobolevskiy, the deputy mayor of city, said that the men were probably paid to be there and that the Russian army was intimidating locals and threatening to arrest people at anti-Russian rallies.

“Many people are intimidated, many have left the region at their own peril and risk,” Mr Sobolevskiy said. “Many have simply disappeared, and it is impossible to establish what happened to them today.”

Until now, Russian forces had left the Ukrainian flag up in Kherson, which remains the only city they have taken since invading.

The symbolic trampling of Ukrainian identity came as residents in the city told of an increasing level of repression and criminality.

“There are journalists, mayors, activists, priests, deputies. They are tortured, beaten, forced to side with the Russians,” said Mykola Shapoval, who lives in the city.

Moscow’s forces were met with waves of peaceful protests after invading, but the number of them is dwindling as despair grows. “Peaceful rallies are taking place. There are not many people at them now. The last time my dad and I went there, Russian soldiers threw light and noise grenades with tear gas, and shot an elderly man,” said Nastya Nazaryan (20).

Mr Shapoval described leaving a peaceful demonstration when the burning feeling in his eyes became too much to bear. On his way home, another protester just metres away from him was kidnapped in broad daylight.

“About four to five people in civilian clothes and masks grabbed a man at a bus stop and loaded him into a minivan. This minivan was without registration numbers, only the character ‘Z’,” he said. “It all happened very quickly. I understand that it was professional work.”

The wife of a Ukrainian soldier told AFP she was raped by two Russian soldiers, while a mother and her 17-year-old daughter reported to a women’s rights organisation being raped by three Russians.

Alina, Mr Shapoval’s wife, said one of the few ways left to protest was to refuse humanitarian aid offered by Russians. Those accepting the aid are regularly filmed for propaganda purposes. Yet when the cameras are not rolling, Russian soldiers have been spotted looting stores and hospitals.



Analysts have said that Russia’s flag has also replaced Ukrainian flags in several smaller towns around Kherson, too, showing that the Russian army had dropped its pretence that its invasion of Ukraine was a rescue mission.

Vladimir Putin had said that his invasion was motivated by a desire to rid Ukraine of Nazis and to reconnect the two nations. But with his invasion stalling,

top Kremlin officials have talked of destroying Ukrainian culture and Ukraine as a nation.

