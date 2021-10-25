| 10.2°C Dublin

Rural road safety crackdown as 457,000 drivers revealed to have points for speeding

Robin Schiller

Almost half a million drivers have penalty points on their licence for speeding, as a county-by-county breakdown can be revealed.

Motorists in Wexford and Wicklow are most likely to have penalty points while Donegal has the lowest rate in the country.

It comes as gardaí have begun cracking down on speeding and driving offences on rural roads to reduce traffic deaths in the coming months.

