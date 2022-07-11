Rural households and pensioners face winter home-heating crisis

Householders are facing a home-heating crisis this winter with thousands of rural families who depend on coal now facing the prospect of a doubling of per-bag prices as well as an outright ban on smoky coal.

With home-heating oil and gas soaring to record price levels, householders now face a third major blow with coal prices rocketing – and the Government set to press ahead with its national ban on so-called “smoky” or bituminous coal.

A 40kg bag of premium coal sold for €28 last winter – but fears are mounting that if coal merchants are even allowed to sell bituminous or smoky coal this winter as part of a phased withdrawal, prices will soar to between €50 and €55 per bag because of the fall-out of the war in Ukraine.

Coal merchants warned that, in a worst case scenario, per-bag prices could even reach €60.

Pensioners living in rural towns and villages – traditionally reliant on coal for open fires and stoves – will be hardest hit by the price spiral and potential supply issues.

Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice said the situation facing rural families dependent on coal and turf for heating will be very serious this winter.

One coal importer, who asked not to be named, warned Ireland faced a Catch-22 situation: “If the Government does impose an outright market ban on smoky coal, there will be major challenges, and if they don’t, global market pressure and uncertainty over Ireland’s policy position will see a price spiral that will effectively achieve a ban for the Government by the back door.”

Read More

The problem is compounded in Ireland by uncertainty over whether major coal shipments ordered for Ireland can even be sold this winter.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has yet to clarify precisely when he will proceed with legislation to outlaw all smoky coal sales.

Mr Ryan has been an outspoken advocate of a smoky coal ban for climate change and healthcare reasons.

He said that Ireland had to “follow the science” in terms of renewable energy sources and protecting the environment.

A department spokesperson said that an announcement over the proposed ban will be made next week.

“The main effect of the proposed regulations will be to bring an end to the sale of smoky coal, which is a significant contributor to air pollution in Ireland.

“For people seeking a cleaner and more cost-efficient alternative to smoky coal, low-smoke coal is already widely available.”

Many coal merchants have been wary of ordering major smoky coal shipments amid fears it may not be possible to sell supplies once they arrive.

Coal prices have soared on international markets because Russian coal shipments are now subject to EU and US sanctions.

However, global demand for coal has soared as the price of natural gas supplies has rocketed by close to 800pc in less than 12 months.

Many gas-fired power stations are being supplemented on the international grid by coal-fired stations which had once been earmarked for closure, but which are now cheaper to operate for electricity generation.

Irish merchants are concerned that amid a lack of clarity on the domestic market, major coal shipments cannot be undertaken amid fears they will be left stranded with unusable stocks in the event of any coal ban.