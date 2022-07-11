| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rural households and pensioners face winter home-heating crisis

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said Ireland will follow the science in terms of protecting the environment. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Close

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said Ireland will follow the science in terms of protecting the environment. Photo: Julien Behal

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said Ireland will follow the science in terms of protecting the environment. Photo: Julien Behal

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said Ireland will follow the science in terms of protecting the environment. Photo: Julien Behal

Ralph Riegel

Householders are facing a home-heating crisis this winter with thousands of rural families who depend on coal now facing the prospect of a doubling of per-bag prices as well as an outright ban on smoky coal.

With home-heating oil and gas soaring to record price levels, householders now face a third major blow with coal prices rocketing – and the Government set to press ahead with its national ban on so-called “smoky” or bituminous coal.

Most Watched

Privacy