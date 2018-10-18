Gardaí are investigating rural crime more than 20km from their bases despite garda stations being much closer, a leading farmers' organisation has warned.

Rural Garda boundaries are 'helping criminals to get away'

Complexities over Garda divisional boundaries mean the nearest officers are not always dispatched, said IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality there had been several recent incidents where confusion over boundaries had seen suspected criminals get away scot-free.

"Over the last year, several serious incidents have occurred on farms. Many farmers and rural dwellers live in real fear for their safety, which is compounded by geographic and service isolation," he said.

"Theft of valuables from rural homes and of livestock and machinery from farms is also a major concern."

He said incidents had occurred within a short distance of a garda station, maybe as low as one kilometre. But due to Garda boundary rules, the investigation had been passed to a station 22km away.

"As a result, the culprits and persons of interest were not apprehended. The gardaí tell us they can't do anything about it. It is very frustrating," Mr Kennedy said.

IFA crime prevention officer Barry Carey highlighted an incident where one side of the system was investigating an incident heavily with air support and armed units and the local garda station didn't know anything about it.

"There was a helicopter in the sky with support units out after a particular group. Members of the local community saw individuals on the road who were suspected of being involved in the incident.

"They phoned the station to report it but they were told by the officer it wasn't their area.

"Then suddenly within half an hour they got a phone call back from the gardaí wondering where the individuals where. Well they're gone," he told the committee.

The IFA is calling for the establishment of a dedicated Rural Crime Task Force and Mr Kennedy highlighted how a similar UK unit has been successful in tackling rural crime.

The IFA deputy president also said there was a serious problem with cross-Border crime.

"A more streamlined crime reporting system, immediate sharing of intelligence, and information exchange would increase the level of visibility and awareness, particularly where crime has been reported in Border areas," he said.

The Garda did not respond to the claims last night apart from a short statement saying: "An Garda Síochána does not comment on third party statements."

