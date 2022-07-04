| 12.3°C Dublin

Rural families and lower-paid hardest hit from spiralling fuel prices, new report finds

Tax reforms urged to ‘reduce burden on motorists’

'Those who live in rural locations are the most inelastic to fuel price rises, given their lack of accessibility to public transport and their reliance on cars.' Photo: Depositphotos Expand
Eavan Murray

A new report shows that soaring fuel prices and government policy are unequally affecting people living in rural Ireland and those on low incomes.

The report by Grant Thornton has found that increases in fuel prices disproportionately hit people on low incomes and rural dwellers with limited public transport options.

