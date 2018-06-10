Rural communities devastated after separate weekend tragedies claim lives of mum of four and boy driver (14)

Two rural communities are grieving today after a mother of four and a schoolboy were killed in tragic accidents.

Joan Kinane (57) died when the ride-on lawnmower she was driving crashed into a ditch and turned over in Co Tipperary.

Jamie Doherty (14) was killed when the car he was driving spun out of control on a dirt road and crashed in Co Donegal. Mrs Kinane was driving the lawnmower near her home at Toureen, Rossmore, a hilly region of West Tipperary, about 7pm last Friday when the accident happened.

Passers-by and paramedics rushed to the scene but Mrs Kinane died shortly afterwards. The small country road remained sealed off by gardai yesterday.

Mrs Kinane was the mother of four adult children and she was a sister of popular curate Fr Thomas Dunne. Her father Richard's fourth anniversary Mass took place on the day of the fatal accident.

Her husband, Sean, and family were being comforted by relatives and friends last night. Local Fianna Fail councillor Roger Kennedy said Mrs Kinane "was a much-loved person in the area".

Teenager Jamie died when the car he was driving crashed shortly after 5pm last Friday at Tullyally in Upper Clar in North East Inishowen, Co Donegal.

The boy, who was alone in the car when it crashed, had just finished his second year at Moville Community College.

He died instantly in the impact which caused the car to turn on its side. His body was removed to Letterkenny General Hospital.

It is understood Jamie had taken the car from his home outside Moville, a couple of miles away, and driven it up to the dirt road. No other vehicle was involved.

Garda forensic examiners were at the scene at first light yesterday in a bid to establish what happened in the moments before the popular boy lost his life. A man who lives near where Jamie was killed said the roadway was often used by young lads driving old cars. The man, who asked not to be identified, said: "It's a terrible shame that a young lad was killed like this.

"I see them on this road quite often. "It must be a place where they come just to drive around. "It's tragic. In fairness to the lad, he was doing nobody any harm but adults more than children know how dangerous cars can be."

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to take place at the hospital yesterday. The boy's mother and father, Shane and Evelyn, were being comforted by their neighbours and friends last night, still in shock by the tragedy. The youngster is survived by two younger brothers whom a family friend said he "doted on".

Local county councillor Martin Farren said: "This was just a terrible accident and I would like to offer my sympathy to the Doherty family. "This is every parent's worst nightmare. "I know that the Doherty family are such a decent family and so well respected in our community. There is an eerie feeling in the town and people simply cannot get over that something like this has happened," he said.

Principal of Moville Community College Anthony Duggan said the school's critical incident team was scheduled to meet yesterday afternoon to put a plan in place for the entire school community. Gardai appealed for witnesses to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 9320540, or the confidential line on 1800 666 111, or they can contact any local garda station with information.

