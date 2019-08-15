Runway reopens at Shannon Airport after plane carrying US troops had to be evacuated
The runway has reopened at Shannon Airport after a plane carrying US troops had to be evacuated after a problem with its wheels developed.
It is believed some of the tyres on the wheels may have punctured.
The incident happened at around 6.20am this morning when a Boeing aircraft developed a problem.
The plane returned to the airport and all passengers disembarked safely.
Witnesses said the airport's foam tender spread foam under the plane when it landed.
Flights remained suspended while a cleaning operation was completed on the runway.
The airport updated passengers at 11.15am and declared the runway was reopened.
"We are in the process of facilitating the commencement of flights," a spokesperson said.
"Delays should be expected throughout the day.
"Please contact your airline for updates."
