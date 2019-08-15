The runway has reopened at Shannon Airport after a plane carrying US troops had to be evacuated after a problem with its wheels developed.

Runway reopens at Shannon Airport after plane carrying US troops had to be evacuated

It is believed some of the tyres on the wheels may have punctured.

The incident happened at around 6.20am this morning when a Boeing aircraft developed a problem.

The plane returned to the airport and all passengers disembarked safely.

Witnesses said the airport's foam tender spread foam under the plane when it landed.

Flights remained suspended while a cleaning operation was completed on the runway.

The airport updated passengers at 11.15am and declared the runway was reopened.

"We are in the process of facilitating the commencement of flights," a spokesperson said.

"Delays should be expected throughout the day.

"Please contact your airline for updates."

