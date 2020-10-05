'Rumours can have seriously sinister outcomes' - Bressie hits out at rumour he had a relationship with Leo Varadkar

Niall Breslin, aka Bressie, has addressed rumours he had a secret relationship with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

On a recent episode of his podcast ‘Where is My Mind’, Bressie addressed the rumour that he and the then Taoiseach were in a secret relationship.

Bressie explains the rumour went that due to their jobs and public profiles, they had to keep their relationship secret.

He continues: “So secret in fact, that we didn’t even f**king know about it. My mate Natalie had to tell me about it over a glass of wine.

“Leo was my on-off partner for almost three years, and despite our differences we still remain friends.

“We both had extremely demanding jobs that took its toll on our relationship, and at times we really struggled with each other’s politics which in the end, was a bridge we simply couldn’t cross,” Bressie says the rumour went.

“It’s what we call a rumour – and a bloody good one,” he said.

The Blizzards frontman and mental health advocate then goes on to address how rumours - while mostly harmless, if a little childish - can have serious repercussions.

“Let’s face it, rumours are ingrained into the very fabric of our society – and they certainly add a bit of excitement to our lives… Life would be incredibly boring if it was just full of facts and evidence.

“Generally, rumours are just a little bit of bullsh*t…harmless enough and sometimes a little bit of fun – just like the love story between myself and the leader of the country. In some cases, though, rumours can have seriously sinister outcomes,” he continued.

“People can lose jobs, relationships, livelihoods, reputations, integrity, and unfortunately in some cases – their lives.”

