Rules for rural Airbnbs to be softened in climbdown after intervention by EU

If population is under 5,000, no short-term let request needed

Rural Airbnb owners in tourism hotspots are set to escape strict new regulations for short-term letting after the EU forced the Government into a climbdown.

Rural Airbnbs in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) will not have to apply for planning permission in areas with populations under 5,000.

The softening of the rules comes after the EU Commission raised serious concerns over how new Irish laws aiming to clamp down on Airbnbs would apply “indiscriminately” to rural and urban properties.

The EU Commission took issue especially with the proposed laws from Tourism Minister Catherine Martin not being “geographically limited to densely populated areas where short-term rentals are more likely to have a significant inflationary effect on the price of long-term renting”.

It is understood the Government will row back on the proposals, which were deemed too restrictive.

Under the initial laws, short-term rentals would have had to register with Fáilte Ireland and state their registration number when advertising on sites such as Airbnb, Booking.com and Expedia.

Local authorities would then be able to keep track of properties through their registration numbers and issue warning letters or begin investigations into properties that were being advertised for longer than 21 days a year but did not have special planning permission.

However, all Airbnbs, rural or not, will still have to be logged on the new register being brought forward by Ms Martin.

The Department of Housing is now examining new proposals that would allow properties to avoid applying for the special planning permission if they are located in RPZs where the area has fewer than 5,000 people.

This is because officials believe holiday homes in rural areas do not contribute to increases in the cost of rent and would not be suitable for long-term renting.

Sources told the Irish Independent this new measure would still mean “as many properties as possible” from cities such as Dublin and Cork would be taken out of the short-term rental market.

Gorey, Co Wexford is deemed an RPZ. For a property in the town to operate as an Airbnb, it would need special planning permission.

It might not get that permission because housing is in high demand there and the Government wants such properties to be put to long-term rental instead.

Courtown, a seaside down 6km from Gorey, which is part of the Gorey Local Electoral Area (LEA), also falls under RPZ rules. However, because it has a population of fewer than 5,000 people, short-term lets there would not have to apply for planning permission to operate under the new rules.

These rules would split the country into two parts –one where housing demand is high and Airbnbs are restricted and the second where they are still allowed.

The softening of rules for rural properties will form part of new planning guidelines to be published by the end of this year or early next year, under which the Government hopes to put 12,000 properties back into the long-term rental market.

Under the laws, short-term letting websites would be fined up to €5,000 if they did not remove adverts of properties not officially registered.

Landlords who do not log their properties on the new register could also be fined up to €5,000 if their case is brought to the district court.

A spokesperson for the Department of Tourism said planning guidelines on short-term lets were “being prepared”.