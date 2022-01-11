Rules for lorry drivers temporarily relaxed amid Omicron wave

Hauliers have welcomed a temporary relaxing of rules surrounding the driving and resting times for Irish lorry drivers who are being forced off the road due to the Omicron wave of Covid-19.

Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said he sought the temporary lifting of EU driving and resting time rules for Irish lorry drivers after hundreds of them have either become infected with the virus or are close contacts of an infected person and are unable to work.

He estimates that between 400 and 600 drivers in Ireland are isolating on any given day due to Covid-19, which has led to supply chain issues.

Shelves on some supermarket chains are already noticeably bare or in short supply due to supply issues which are being felt across Europe, he told Independent.ie.

"With Omicron, you get the call and suddenly you have no one available to do the work,” he said.

"You can’t get someone to replace them at the last minute so you’re left with no one.”

He estimates that each of the association’s 4,000 members have experienced absences of between 10pc and 15pc of drivers due to the Omicron variant.

And as the Omicron wave has yet to peak, he fears the situation will only get worse in the coming weeks.

"Are we at the tip of the iceberg?” he asked.

However, he said the joint announcement today by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Department of Transport to allow for a temporary relaxing of EU driving and resting rules should help address the problem.

"| certainly welcome this,” he said.

The relaxing of the rules, described as the “temporary and urgent derogation” of certain provisions of EU driving and resting time rules applies retroactively from last Sunday until January 30 and will be reviewed every week “as regards application and scope”.

"The move is being made because of the impact the Covid-19 Omicron variant is having on HGV operations, the importance of ensuring continuity of supply chains, the importance of the road haulage sector to the national economy and in response to requests from the haulage industry,” according to the joint statement this evening.

"Crucially, these relaxation measures maintain a balance between driver welfare, operator flexibility, road safety and minimising disruption to supply chains. These arrangements will be kept under continual review. These steps are being taken to ensure key supply chains for food and essential goods are kept open,” Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton said.

"I want to stress however, that driver safety and other road users’ safety must not be compromised at any stage.

"I want to thank all in our haulage and logistics sector for their continued hard work during this challenging period. Their resilience and commitment ensures that our shelves remain stocked and our chains of supply for food and essential goods keep moving.”

Mr Drennan said the relaxed rules will effectively give haulage companies the leeway for drivers to work at weekends to keep the supply chain moving.

"We have the flexibility to work Saturdays and there is no threat to safety,” he said.

The relaxed rules will lift the fortnightly driving limit from 90 hours to 112 hours, allowing drivers to drive a maximum of 56 hours each week.

The RSA meanwhile said that while “the current situation may impact on driving time, driver safety or other road user’s safety must not be compromised”.

"Drivers should not deviate from the rules if it jeopardises road safety nor should they be expected to drive whilst tired. Employers remain responsible for the health and safety of their employees and other road users.

"The RSA will keep this under review and will consider making any further changes as necessary in consultation with stakeholders.”