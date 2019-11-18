Rugby star Simon Zebo and his partner Elvira Fernandez have welcomed their third child to the world.

Rugby star Simon Zebo and his partner Elvira Fernandez have welcomed their third child to the world.

Rugby star Simon Zebo and partner welcome third child

The Irishman posted a picture of his new son, Noah, and partner with a touching message.

"Welcome to the world my son - Noah Anthony Fernandez Zebo", read his Instagram post.

The couple are already parents to son Jacob and daughter Sofia.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In