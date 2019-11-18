Rugby star Simon Zebo and partner welcome third child
Rugby star Simon Zebo and his partner Elvira Fernandez have welcomed their third child to the world.
The Irishman posted a picture of his new son, Noah, and partner with a touching message.
"Welcome to the world my son - Noah Anthony Fernandez Zebo", read his Instagram post.
The couple are already parents to son Jacob and daughter Sofia.
Zebo shot to fame with Munster, but now plays his rugby in France - for Paris side Racing 92.
His move abroad has meant he's no longer considered for selection for the Irish side, but Zebo has previously said he has "zero regrets" about the switch. "It has been an incredible adventure here," he added
Online Editors