Rugby star Holland and his wife overwhelmed by €500,000 raised in memory of their baby

The couple launched their 'Brave Like Emmeline Holland' appeal to raise desperately needed funds for Crumlin Children's Hospital, the Cork University Hospital Children's Unit and the Ronald McDonald House.

Last night, the appeal was on course to raise €500,000, with almost 13,000 people having made donations.

"It has been incredible," Billy said. "They are such great causes and we wanted to do something for them to say 'thank you' for all they did for us and for Emmeline."

Lanlih said they wanted to show their support for other parents with sick children who are going through the same roller-coaster of emotion, hope and despair that they endured.

Emmeline was born in November 2018 with complex medical issues. However, the brave little girl battled her conditions and at one point looked as if she would recover sufficiently to undergo the surgeries vital to her survival.

Sadly, she fell ill in May 2019 and, despite the best efforts of doctors to stabilise her condition, she died in her mother's arms on May 18.

She was just one day short of being six months old.

The couple set a target of €100,000 for the GoFundMe campaign - with a golf classic at Adare and an auction of rugby memorabilia both to be staged separately in the future.

Their GoFundMe Appeal - supported by a 'Sunday Independent' interview and an appearance on RTÉ's 'Late Late Show' - has been the focus of a flood of donations from well-wishers.

Billy said he was overwhelmed by the support of Munster Rugby coach Johan van Graan and his teammates.

"But it was tough," he said. "There were times driving to Limerick for training or for a match that I had to pull the car over to the side of the road and cry my eyes out.

"There's also no doubt that it affected me on the rugby pitch at the time."

Irish Independent