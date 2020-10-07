Rugby club being paid nearly €11,000 monthly to host school in Harris and Donnelly's home town

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced funding for 15 new female-only professor roles in higher education (Julien Behal/PA)

A rugby club in the home town of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is being paid nearly €11,000 a month to host a school - even though a ready-built new school is empty nearby.

Greystones RFC is receiving “an awful lot of money” in rent – equivalent of €130,000 a year, or more than €450 per school day — while the intended premises, recently built by Western Building Systems, lies empty nearby.

The State has spent €386,234 to rent the lands for Greystones Community National School at the rugby club, with the monthly rent set at €10,833.

Wicklow Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore, a former chair of the school’s board of management, said: “It seems like an awful lot of money being spent on short-termism.”

While the Greystones cost long pre-dates the pandemic, the disclosure of it, in reply to a parliamentary question, may raise questions about forced Covid rentals over ‘over-spill’ school space.

There was very little availability of portacabins when the Covid-19 crisis broke, with Education Minister Norma Foley authorising schools to adopt other property if necessary to maintain social distancing.

The Department of Education says no fewer than 405 schools are currently using or partially using rented accommodation.

These comprise 280 primary and 125 secondary schools across the country, involving tens of thousands of pupils.

This is more than 10 per cent of the 3,963 schools (3,240 primary and 723 post-primary) in the State. The current annual rental cost is €20.6m.

Ms Whitmore said: “Covid shone a very public light on what parents, teachers and students have known for a very long time - that our classrooms and schools are stretched to capacity. Years of under-investment, and a reliance on short term, temporary accommodation measures such as portacabins, meant that some schools were in a very difficult position when it came to ensuring social distancing.

“Rather than using unsuitable temporary accommodation, the Department should focus instead on providing new school builds when they are needed. Wasting considerable money on temporary solutions is not sustainable or appropriate for our students or the Government finances.”

Simon Harris, local Fine Gael TD and Minister for Higher Education, told Independent.ie: “Greystones Rugby Club stepped into the breach to allow their land be used to accommodate the community school. I will always appreciate that, as I know so many in our town will.

“It is vital, though, that the community school moves into its new building urgently and everyone in the Department of Education must work towards this. It’s gone on too long.

“The students, staff and community deserve to have this sorted. They’ve waited far too long.”

The Department says it is sometimes necessary to make use of rented temporary accommodation in order to meet the accommodation needs of schools.

“Furthermore, it may also be necessary to make use of temporary rented accommodation when an immediate or short term need arises,” a spokesman said.

“For example, a school may require a temporary building in circumstances where a major school construction project is planned. Such temporary accommodation is removed when the major project concerned is completed.”

The length of time necessary to make use of temporary rented accommodation will vary from project to project, the Department added.

Answering Ms Whitmore’s parliamentary question, Minister Foley said: ‘Within the context of a rapidly increasing school population, my Department's priority is to ensure that every child will have access to a physical school place.

“It is sometimes necessary to make use of rented temporary accommodation in order to meet the accommodation needs of schools.”

