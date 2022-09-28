Rugby club Bective Rangers remains silent on future of Irish player in French rape case

Denis Coulson is one of three players accused of rape. The remaining two, including Ireland international Chris Farrell, are accused of failing to prevent a crime. Photo: Stock image

The club of an Irish rugby player who is facing the prospect of going on trial for rape in France has refused to say if he will continue to be considered for selection.

Denis Coulson, a former under-20 international who played professionally in Ireland and France, has recently been turning out for Bective Rangers in the Leinster League.

A French appeal court ruled last Thursday that cases against Mr Coulson and four other former FC Grenoble players, relating to the alleged rape of a 21-year-old student in Bordeaux in 2017, should go forward to a criminal court.

Three of the players – Mr Coulson (28), French player Loick Jammes (27) and New Zealander Rory Grice (32) – are accused of rape. The remaining two – Ireland international Chris Farrell (29) and New Zealander Dylan Hayes (28) – are accused of failing to prevent a crime.

Mr Farrell’s province Munster quickly confirmed he would be stepping back from involvement with its squad while legal proceedings in France were ongoing.

However, Bective Rangers has remained silent regarding Mr Coulson’s future involvement with the club since the ruling of the appeals court.

The prop forward did not line out for his side’s league game against Boyne last Saturday and it is understood the club’s hierarchy was due to discuss the situation on Monday.

However, a spokesman yesterday told the Irish Independent the club would be making no comment on the matter.

The five players have until close of business tomorrow to lodge a further appeal against the decision to send them forward to the Assises Court, which deals with serious criminal matters.

Any appeal at this stage to a cassation court would have to be on a legal point rather than the facts of the case.

The student is said to have met FC Grenoble players after they went to a pub and a nightclub following a Top 14 match against Union Bordeaux-Begles on March 11, 2017.

She claims she woke up naked in a hotel room the following morning surrounded by rugby players, some of whom she met the previous evening.

Later that day she filed a complaint with police, alleging she had been the subject of a gang rape. It is claimed a crutch was used during the alleged assault.

French media has reported that the players have denied the complainant’s accusations and insist that any contact with her was consensual.

However, the young woman claims she was too drunk to consent.

It is unclear if Mr Coulson intends to appeal.

Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt, a high-profile Paris-based lawyer who has been representing him, did not reply to a request for comment yesterday.

She has previously said the complainant’s accusations were not sufficient for the case to go before the criminal court as they had been contradicted by other witness testimony.

However, a 26-page prosecution document, the contents of which were reported by Le Monde, argued that the claim the woman freely consented to a sexual orgy could not be validly accepted.

A night watchman described the woman as drunk and asleep or stunned on her arrival at the hotel around 4am.

A toxicology expert estimated the student’s blood alcohol level was between 2.2 and three grams per litre of blood that evening.