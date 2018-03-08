RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes has told of the terrifying moment she was robbed at gun-point while in Madrid, Spain.

RTÉ's Dee Forbes reveals she was robbed at gun-point: 'I was fighting like hell without realising he'd a gun'

The Cork woman was being interviewed on the Eoghan McDermott Show on 2FM as part of International Women's Day and revealed how she was held down on the ground while a gun was pointed at her.

"I was walking down the road with a really good friend of mine and we were walking into the centre of Madrid and a guy came out of a car, grabbed my bag and I had a gun pointed against me," she said. "His friend got my friend up against the wall and stole her chain. I was fighting like hell because my passport and everything was in the bag. I was fighting not knowing a gun was on me until I heard my friend shout 'stop, he's got a gun'."

Forbes said her memory of the incident is still quite vivid, even though it happened years ago. "I was really scared for quite a while after. I was working in London at the time. The walk from the office to the train station wasn't the most fabulous of walks and it was scary.

"I can see myself where it happened, on the ground and the guy grabbing my bag. There was no harm done and that's the main thing."

Online Editors