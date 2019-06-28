RTÉ reporter Philip Boucher-Hayes said he deleted tweets hitting out at people calling for a cut in the wages of high earners at the company when he realised there was an error in one of his figures.

RTÉ reporter Philip Boucher-Hayes said he deleted tweets hitting out at people calling for a cut in the wages of high earners at the company when he realised there was an error in one of his figures.

RTE's Philip Boucher Hayes deleted 'sponger' tweets when he realised there was an error in the figures

The series of tweets on Wednesday night also criticised people who did not pay their TV licence, saying they were "spongers".

On that night, Mr Boucher-Hayes took to the online platform to say: "Calling for salary cuts of a few RTÉ presenters is good populist fun but poor maths. Let's do some proper maths.

"RTÉ is running a €13m deficit, €60m of licence fee goes unpaid.

"In other words, the first €39 of your €160 fee pays for the spongers.

"When BBC reformed collection, non-payment went from 14pc to 7pc. That would be €30m increase in RTÉ's case.

"Accumulated salaries of top 10 RTÉ employees is €3,026,000.

"Force a 50pc pay cut on them and you reduce RTÉ's deficit to €11.5m #Maths #Facts."

Asked by the Irish Independent why he then deleted the tweets, Mr Boucher-Hayes said he should have said that the figure was €40m in uncollected fees rather than €60m. He said he did not have anything else to add to what he had said online.

It was revealed earlier this week that RTÉ recorded a net €13m loss last year, citing the €7.2m costs of covering special events such as the papal visit and World Cup last summer and the presidential election.

Irish Independent