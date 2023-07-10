RTÉ’s new DG Kevin Bakhurst reveals his salary and car allowance

Kevin Bakhurst, the new director general of RTÉ, has confirmed his salary is €250,000 which is less than he earned in his previous position with UK communications regulator Ofcom.

Speaking to the media in Dublin this afternoon, he said: "My salary is €250,000. I get a car allowance, I think it is €25,000.

"That is my overall package. It is less than I was earning at Ofcom."

Mr Bakhurst also said that a decision would have to be taken soon on the future of presenter Ryan Tubridy with RTÉ.

Mr Bakhurst said: "This is only day one. I have tried to set out as comprehensively as I could the plans today, but, as I have made clear, it is the action which counts and that is what I will be judged on."

Asked about the future of Tubridy within the broadcaster and the role of agents, he said: "As far as Ryan goes, we'll have to see how the week goes and what comes out of this week and we'll have to take a decision on that soon, for everyone's sake and for Ryan's sake.

"On the question of the agent, I don't want to single out an individual agent. I don't think it's personally healthy that any single agent has such power in any particular country.

"We will be looking at our future relationships with agents and how we deal with them."

Asked about RTÉ broadcasters taking part in commercial arrangements, Mr Bakhurst said: "I think the new register of interest that we are drawing up as a matter of urgency will deal with some of these issues.

"Some people will be allowed to do things but they will have to operate within the guidelines with the right information to do it and the right transparency around it.

"We are not going to prohibit people from doing everything but there has to be, for our licence fee payers and for everyone else, a degree of transparency."

He described the early retirement of the broadcaster's commercial director Geraldine O'Leary as sad.

Ms O'Leary made the announcement on Monday as a new temporary interim leadership team was announced at RTE.

Mr Bakhurst said: "I had a good conversation with Geraldine. She is a thoroughly decent person, I've known her for many years, and it was sad.

"I think she was sad, she has had a very long and important career for RTE.

"She has stood up and been accountable in the committees."

He added: "We are dealing with the barter accounts separately, that wasn't part of the conversation."