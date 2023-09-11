RTÉ’s Maura Derrane takes helm of Tubridy’s former morning show in ‘daunting’ first go at live radio

Maura Derrane will present the Nine O'Clock show on RTÉ Radio 1 from Monday: Photo: David Conachy

Maura Derrane, who is temporarily taking over Ryan Tubridy’s old radio slot, opened up about her pre-show nerves before presenting her first of the newly rebranded Nine O’Clock Show.

The RTÉ television host, who co-presents the Today Show with Dáithí Ó Sé, took over from alternating hosts Oliver Callan and Brendan Courtney today for a fortnight.

“It’s my first time in a radio studio so it’s a little bit daunting, I have to admit,” she told listeners in the opening monologue.

“I was driving down to Galway on Friday, with my nine-year-old son Cal, and I was quite nervous and I was telling him how this is a big deal that I am

doing radio and he was saying ‘you do TV all the time’. I said yes but it’s a challenge and it’s different.”

The Galway-born broadcaster was told by her son to “believe in yourself, and that is what I am doing today”, she said.

"Anyone out there maybe facing a new challenge, think the same, you can do it.”

On the show, Derrane was joined by Aoife McCabe, the manager at the Ballymacarbry community centre in Waterford, and the show featured a segment on the Calor Housewife of the Year competition with Dr Shonagh Hill of Queen's University Belfast and former winner, Jane Kelly.

The former Ireland AM host will present the Nine O’Clock Show on Radio 1 for two weeks, as the National Broadcaster continues to search for a replacement for the slot.