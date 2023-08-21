RTÉ's Kevin Bakhurst ‘won’t deal directly’ with talent agent Noel Kelly as stars set for pay cut

Public and the broadcaster stand to be far better served by Kevin Bakhurst’s common sense crusade. Photo: Gerry Mooney

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst will not work with Noel Kelly when he is negotiating future pay deals with presenters who are on the talent agent’s books.

Despite an audit of payments to Ryan Tubridy last week finding that Mr Kelly played no role in RTÉ publishing incorrect pay for the former Late Late Show host, Mr Bakhurst said he would “not deal directly” with the agent.

Mr Kelly’s NK Management represents a host of well-known RTÉ presenters, such as Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy, Kathryn Thomas and Doireann Garrihy.

Before the RTÉ pay scandal, Mr Kelly was centrally involved in negotiating contracts for some of the public service broadcaster’s best-paid presenters.

After the shock move of ending contract negotiations with Tubridy, the new director general said during a number of interviews he believed the long-serving presenter had been “badly advised” throughout the controversy. Asked at the weekend whether Bakhurst would work with Mr Kelly on future contract negotiations, RTÉ said the director general made his views clear on Friday during an interview on Newstalk Breakfast.

“As Kevin Bakhurst said in interviews on Friday morning, ‘I don’t want to blackball any one individual, as these people have businesses to run and they employ people, but it is not my intention to deal directly with Noel Kelly when negotiating with RTÉ presenters represented by him regarding their contracts. I will deal with contract negotiations on a case-by-case basis’,” an RTÉ spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Mr Kelly said he would not comment.

Mr Bakhurst indicated last week he would also be seeking pay cuts for RTÉ’s other top earners

Mr Kelly has become engulfed in the RTÉ pay row after it emerged he was centrally involved in negotiating the controversial pay top-up for Tubridy which was linked to car manufacturer Renault.

The deal, which was ultimately underwritten by the public service broadcaster, was not publicised and the €75,000 a year Tubridy was receiving was included in the publicly stated figures for his RTÉ earnings in 2020 and 2021.

Mr Kelly appeared alongside Tubridy for a marathon seven-hour grilling by politicians on both the Public Accounts Committee and the Media Committee in July, where he described the presenter as the “most trusted man in Ireland”.

The second Grant Thornton audit of Tubridy’s pay between 2017 and 2019 found that Mr Kelly played no role in readjusting the presenter’s pay so that the published figures would be below €500,000 per year.

It also found Mr Kelly raised concerns over RTÉ’s planned accounting treatment of €120,000 exit fee Tubridy was due, but he ultimately waived, during contract negotiations.

This fee was retrospectively removed from his earnings between 2017 and 2019 to keep the pay below €500,000 a year, according to Grant Thornton’s audit.

Mr Kelly and Tubridy told Grant Thornton the decision to offset past payments with the exit fee “made no sense” to them and they expressed this to RTÉ.

“There was no confusion, per se, we were actually very clear: we did not agree with what they were doing,” they said.

Mr Kelly has already lost a number of clients since the controversy emerged.

Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly, Virgin Media’s Ciara Doherty and RTÉ’s Lottie Ryan all decided to part company with NK Management during the two-month debacle.

The controversy has highlighted the intertwined relationship between the work presenters do for the broadcaster and separate commercial arrangements they have.