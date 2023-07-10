RTE’s Kevin Bakhurst recuses himself from probe into ‘good friend’ Marty Morrissey’s car loan; fails to confirm Tubridy’s future at the station

Marty Morrissey, pictured at a Renault event, had the use of a car for nearly six years

RTÉ’s new director general Kevin Bakhurst has recused himself from the probe surrounding Marty Morrissey’s loan of a car from Renault for five years.

“As everyone knows Marty is a good friend of mine so I have recused myself from dealing with that,” he told RTÉ’s News At One.

"I’ve asked Adrian Lynch, the acting deputy DG to deal with that and various other cases that have arisen.”

He said Mr Lynch will determine if the sports presenter will be sanctioned for the issue or not.

When asked why Mr Morrissey was allowed to continue broadcasting but Ryan Tubridy was not, he said: “There was a clear difference between those two cases, there was no loss to RTÉ in what Marty did as far as I understand it.”

Mr Bakhurst said he did not know the current status of Ryan Tubridy’s contract and that a decision will be made on his future with the national broadcaster.

He confirmed that Mr Tubridy is still being paid by RTÉ.

In a statement last week, RTÉ GAA commentator Marty Morrissey said he was asked to MC a number of events for Renault in 2017, interviewing GAA personalities, which he received permission for from RTÉ and he “did not seek a fee for this engagement”.

"I accepted this offer. The situation carried over informally for a number of years. I ended up MCing about 12 such events,” he said.

"Since the recent controversy within RTÉ arose, I reflected on this matter.

“I concluded that it had been an error of judgement on my part to accept the use of the car. I returned it voluntarily to Renault on Friday 23rd June.”

Ryan Tubridy pictured outside his southside home. Photo by Steve Humphreys23rd June 2023.

Kevin Bakhurst today stood down the RTÉ Executive Board and replaced it with a temporary interim leadership team to continue running the organisation

He told RTÉ's News At One that the use of agents by RTÉ staff is now “under close consideration”.

“I’m talking to my senior colleagues about that, it’s complex because the most highly paid on-air presenters, some of them have agents, some don’t,” he said.

“There are people elsewhere in the organisation such as actors on Fair City and other things who also have agents, so agents' involvement is different in different areas.

“The one thing I’m absolutely clear about is we cannot continue to have the kind of relationship we have with some individual agents and that is something that I’m prioritising and looking at.”

He agreed that agents have “too much influence”. When asked about the role of Noel Kelly, he said: “I don’t think it’s fair to single out a single agent by name.

“But I do think it’s not a healthy market where individual agents wield such power and that’s something that I intend to address as DG.

“Everyone has a right to have an agent for non RTÉ work or to advise them more generally, the question for me is, is it right that we continue negotiating with agents or not for any RTÉ on-air presenters and I think that’s something we need to address imminently.”

'It's a very different set of challenges' Kevin Bakhurst arrives at RTE to begin his role as Director General

Mr Bakhurst said he will continue to try and reduce the level of pay for top presenters but said he didn’t believe a pay cap was the solution.

“It’s always an ongoing issue about the amount you pay senior on-screen or on-air talent. Some of these presenters have a commercial value but I’m well aware of the financial position of RTÉ and how this looks to audiences and others outside,” he said.

“I don’t think a cap is the right thing, but I haven’t looked into the details of it yet. I think you have to look at everyone individually.”

Mr Bakhurst pledged that there will be no big payoffs for departing executives.

“They are at the moment. I can’t go into the individual things, there’s a process and I want to be fair to the individuals,” he said.

“There are no special pay offs, when people resign or are made redundant, there is a process any payments that are made will be fair and reasonable.

“There are no substantial payouts being approved by me.”

Mr Bakhurst said RTÉ is facing “significant financial hurdles”, he added that there are no plans currently to cut jobs but that he could not make any guarantees.

“The indications so far, I’m pleased to say are that people are still paying their license fees,” he said.

“My responsibility is to make sure we have enough cash to continue functioning.”

Mr Bakhurst said he has made it “crystal clear” to the new interim leadership team that “we will be transparent”.

"I’ll be judged on my accountability to license fee payers, to staff and to politicians as well,” he said.

“All I have found out is what we have put in the public domain so far. We’re putting out as much information as we have. Nothing is being held back and that will be my approach.

RTE’s incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst vows to ‘restore trust’ in broadcaster

“I know there has been a criticism and rightly so of drip-feeding information, all I would say is some of the people here have been trying to put as much into the public domain as quickly as they can.”

At the beginning of this controversy, the RTÉ executive had said that “no member of the executive board other than the director general had all the necessary information in order to understand that the publicly declared figures for Ryan Tubridy could have been wrong”.

Mr Bakhurst said in relation to the evidence that he has seen, “that is credible”.

“I’m surprised that that was the reality but that is credible. I spoke to Dee Forbes several weeks ago when I arrived before all of this recent information came out,” she said.

“She was generous in what she told me about the organisation.” He said it is not his role to be asking Ms Forbes about this current crisis and that she is currently on sick leave.”

Mr Bakhurst said when he was first offered the job, the Chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh said an issue had arisen and the auditors were looking at it.

“There were scant details available at that stage, but she kept me informed as more details came along. I don’t think the board had the information to make me more aware and I have to say the chair has been extremely open throughout with me.”