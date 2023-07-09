RTÉ’s Director of Strategy Rory Coveney resigns

RTÉ’s Director of Strategy, Rory Coveney, has resigned this evening.

RTÉ reported that the resignation is with immediate effect.

New RTÉ Director General Kevin Backhurst is due to announce an overhaul of his executive board tomorrow morning.

Mr Coveney appeared before the Dáil’s Media Committee earlier this week where he was grilled by TDs and senators about the box office flop Toy Show the Musical which lost the national broadcaster €2.2m.

