RTÉ’s Claire Byrne tells Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary: ‘I’m not fighting with you over Luke O’Neill’ 

The airwaves were heated this morning as Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary claimed RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne was “making stuff up”.

He also claimed RTÉ, along with Nphet, is publishing “scare stories” about Covid-19.

The discussion, which was about restrictions in the country on foreign travel, became heated when Mr O’Leary said Ireland should be more like the UK, which is removing all restrictions on July 19.

However, Ms Byrne pointed out that the UK’s approach has been heavily criticised by experts and she quoted The Lancet journal.

"We are still locked up. Our nearest neighbour the UK have been allowed to eat in restaurants and open their pubs for the last four weeks and we still have Nphet telling us ‘oooh we’ve to lock down’,” Mr O’Leary said on RTÉ Radio One today.

The presenter replied: “It’s not just Nphet, it’s every medic, look at that letter in the Lancet with over 100 people in the UK, scientists and medics.”

The Ryanair Chief executive then asked her “not to quote The Lancet” and said “it’s not every medic”, adding that immunology expert Prof Luke O’Neill has a “much more common sense approach.”

However, Ms Byrne heavily disagreed with this, saying: “He was here, what are you going to say that he said because I can tell you exactly what he said about it, he’s not happy about it either. He think’s it’s too much, too soon.”

Mr O’Leary then accused her of misquoting Prof O’Neill, to which the presenter replied: “I was here, I was here with him. I’m not going to fight with you over Luke O’Neill.

“I’m not arguing with you on the basic fact that people want to travel and people want to go out and work on airplanes and work in airports but surely we’ve got to be careful, we don’t want to put people at risk, we are in a new situation with this Delta variant and we don’t know how it’s going to end up.”

When the businessman questioned who the country is protecting as the elderly and vulnerable have been vaccinated, Ms Byrne said there is still a “question mark” over how many people will be affected by long Covid.

Mr O’Leary then accused the presenter of “making up” the concern about long Covid.

“I speak to immunologists here every day, I am not making it up,” Ms Byrne replied.

"The only person making stuff up here is you because you’re not a medic, you don’t know how many people the infection will bypass their vaccination and you don’t know how many people will get long Covid, you can’t say that with clarity.”

The Ryanair CEO then said: “What I can say with clarity before you give me another bashing over the head is that 27 other EU member states and their CMO’s and scientists have removed restrictions … and they did it without any scare stories from Nphet or, with respect, from RTE.”