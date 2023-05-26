RTÉ’s Caitríona Perry to present her final Six One News this evening ahead of US switch

David McCullagh and Caitríona Perry on the RTÉ Six One News

RTÉ’s Caitríona Perry will co-present her final Six One News bulletin this evening, bringing a close to her 16-year career with the State broadcaster.

Earlier this month, Ms Perry announced that she would be stepping away to take up an international role as chief presenter with the BBC based in Washington at the end of the summer.

She shared a picture from a sunny Donnybrook on Twitter today, and under the post she encouraged viewers to ‘tune in’.

“The sun is shining on the @rte campus for my last day of work. I’ll be presenting @rtenews #SixOne for the final time tonight, with @mcculld [David McCullagh. #tuneinlater,” she wrote.

Ms Perry has co-presented the Six One News, with co-anchor David McCullagh, since January 2018 and her replacement has yet to announced.

In a statement announcing her departure, Ms Perry said she was leaving with "a mix of sadness and excitement".

“I have made great friends, worked with some incredibly talented people and had fantastic experiences and opportunities,” she said.

"I have reported from all over the world and had the chance to witness history in the making, particularly during my time as Washington Correspondent and as co-presenter of the Six One News.

"It was a tough decision to walk away from RTÉ. It is an institution in Irish life, but I have been offered an incredible opportunity.

"I wish to say a special thank you to the RTÉ audience, the viewers, listeners and readers who have afforded me the extraordinary privilege of being a public service broadcast journalist."

Ms Perry previously worked as RTÉ’s US correspondent and said she is “passionate” about world news and US politics in particular.

“It is really exciting to get the opportunity to be at the forefront of the BBC coverage,” she added.

In a recent appearance on the Late Late Show, Ms Perry said her late friend, former Six One News co-presenter, Keelin Shanley would “be delighted” with her decision to leave the State broadcaster for a high profile job with the BBC in Washington.

She said Ms Shanley’s death at start of the Covid-19 pandemic in February, 2020, was among the issues she considered when she made the life-changing decision to move her family to the US.

“When you have a close bereavement, when you have children, and the pandemic for all of us makes you sort of re-evaluate what matters to me and my family, what’s important to me, what do I want to do, what do I want to achieve, and what opportunities are out there while you still kind of have a bit of vim and vigour to take advantage of them,” she said.

Ms Perry’s departure comes six months after the retirement of Eileen Dunne, who worked with the broadcaster for over 40 years. Ms Dunne had signalled her intention to retire, but she shocked viewers, on November 19, when she signed off for the final time.

“This is my final bulletin after 42 years working for this wonderful organisation and I’ve only ever been as good as the people behind me… It’s been an honour and privilege, see you on the other side,” she said.

Ms Perry’s last broadcast coincides with Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy’s final programme later this evening.

His departures closes a 14-year run at the helm of long-running chat show, but Mr Tubridy will continue to host his RTÉ Radio weekday programme.

President Michael D Higgins, Andrea Corr, John Sheahan of The Dubliners and Sharon Shannon we all appear on tonight’s programme.

After months of speculation, it was recently confirmed that Mr Tubridy will be replaced by Co Down native comedian and broadcaster Patrick Kielty.