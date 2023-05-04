RTÉ's Caitriona Perry to leave Six One News role to take up new job with BBC in US

RTÉ Six One News co-presenter Caitriona Perry has announced that she is leaving the broadcaster to take up a new role in the US.

Ms Perry will finish at the end of the month to take up her new international role as chief presenter with the BBC based in Washington at the end of the summer.

She has worked with the national broadcaster for nearly 16 years.

The mother-of-two said she was leaving with "a mix of sadness and excitement".

In a statement she said: "It is really hard to say goodbye.

“I have made great friends, worked with some incredibly talented people and had fantastic experiences and opportunities.

"I have reported from all over the world and had the chance to witness history in the making, particularly during my time as Washington Correspondent and as co-presenter of the Six One News.

"It was a tough decision to walk away from RTÉ. It is an institution in Irish life, but I have been offered an incredible opportunity.

"I wish to say a special thank you to the RTÉ audience, the viewers, listeners and readers who have afforded me the extraordinary privilege of being a public service broadcast journalist."

Ms Perry said she is “passionate” about world news and US politics in particular.

“It is really exciting to get the opportunity to be at the forefront of the BBC coverage,” she said.

It is understood a new co-presenter of the RTÉ Six One News will be announced very shortly.

More to follow...