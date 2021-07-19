RTÉ news anchor Ray Kennedy’s son attacked by thugs who broke his nose and tried to steal his bike

RTÉ News presenter Ray Kennedy revealed his son’s nose was broken by five “thugs” who assaulted him as he cycled home late Friday night.

On Twitter, Mr Kennedy confirmed the attack on his son, 19-year-old Ciaran Kennedy that occurred on the Swords Road in Dublin.

“I confirm my son was attacked on Friday night, he was cycling home after work. He’s strong – knows self-defence,” said Mr Kennedy.

The broadcaster said his son was beaten by five “thugs” who broke the teenager’s nose, and he was left with “black eyes and cuts”.

“I can’t thank those who came to his aid enough. Without them, who knows? He’s on the mend now,” said Mr Kennedy.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the incident of assault that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí said the teenager was injured in the incident and was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Ciaran, an engineering student, was attacked by five men who tried to steal his bike while he was cycling home from his part time with Ryanair in Dublin Airport.

The RTE presenter told The Star the attackers “jumped out of the bush and shouted ‘gimme your bike’” at his outnumbered son,

The teenager was saved by three passers-by who intervened and saved.

Two men in passing car spotted the attack and managed to grab the bike off the gang, while a woman in a separate car stopped to check on the teenager.

The woman preceded to call her husband, an off-duty paramedic, and the teenager rang his father off her phone.

“I got the call late and was wary answering it as it was not a number I recognised. But I did and she told me she was with my son and he had just been attacked,” Mr Kennedy told The Star.

He then brought Ciaran to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

“He has to get an operation now to straighten his nose. But I know it could have been a lot worse,” said the worried parent who is grateful to those who intervened.

Mr Kennedy said his won’t be cycling home in future.