RTÉ welcomes Minister Frank Feighan's withdrawal of 'clumsy' remarks about cocaine snorting

RTÉ has welcomed Minister of State for Drugs Policy Frank Feighan’s withdrawal of “clumsy” comments claiming employees in the national broadcaster are “snorting cocaine all over the place”.

Mr Feighan made the comments in a radio debate during the general election campaign earlier this year and stood over them in the Sunday Independent at the weekend.

Speaking to Ocean FM on January 31, the Fine Gael TD said: "You talk about drugs, I remember 2002, I was talking about cannabis and nobody was listening. Cannabis, like alcohol, is a gateway drug to cocaine and we had this lovely feeling about it, 'sure it's a bit of fun'.

"We are now in an epidemic and we have to deal with it, and public officials and people in RTÉ are snorting cocaine all over the place.”

Mr Feighan did not resile from the remarks when contacted by the Sunday Independent last weekend, saying: "Drug use is again widespread throughout society. It's something we need to acknowledge."

But speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime on Wednesday evening, Mr Feighan said his comments “were clumsy and unfair and I’m only too happy to withdraw them”.

He said: “I shouldn’t have focused on any one organisation. Especially RTÉ has done so much to promote the damaging effects of drugs on our society over the years.”

The Sligo Leitrim TD continued: “Drugs are an aspect of every part of society in our country from the very very top to the very very bottom. And again it’s not just one issue or one company’s issue, it’s an issue that we all have a responsibility to deal with it.”

Mr Feighan said he no longer held the view that public officials and people in RTÉ are “snorting cocaine all over the place”.

Feighan said he had to “brush up on my correct terminology”, acknowledging he did not have a background in the area of drug policy and was “learning something new about this everyday” in his new role.

In a statement to Independent.ie on Thursday, the broadcaster said it welcomed the withdrawal of the remarks: "RTÉ welcomes the withdrawal of previous comments regarding RTÉ employees by Minister Feighan in an interview with Damien O'Reilly on RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime yesterday.

“As acknowledged by the Minister in yesterday's interview, RTÉ has done much to promote the damaging effects of drugs on our society over the years and his comments had been 'clumsy and unfair'".

Online Editors