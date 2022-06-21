RTÉ website down: site and apps offline this morning

The RTÉ website is down this morning, Tuesday.

Visitors to the site of the national broadcaster are being greeted by an error message.

The RTÉ Player and Radio Player apps are also not working.

A check on the isitdownrightnow.com service just before 7am indicated that the RTE.ie website has been down “for everyone” for more than eight hours.

Ordinary broadcasts are still going ahead this morning.

A spokesperson for RTÉ told Independent.ie: “We can confirm that there is a technical issue, and our team are working to resolve it as quickly as we can.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The broadcaster does not believe it has been the target of a cyber attack like the one that crippled the HSE’s systems for months last year.

More to follow...