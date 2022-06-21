| 12.8°C Dublin

RTÉ website down: site and apps offline this morning

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

The RTÉ website is down this morning, Tuesday.

Visitors to the site of the national broadcaster are being greeted by an error message.

The RTÉ Player and Radio Player apps are also not working.

A check on the isitdownrightnow.com service just before 7am indicated that the RTE.ie website has been down “for everyone” for more than eight hours.

Ordinary broadcasts are still going ahead this morning.

A spokesperson for RTÉ told Independent.ie: “We can confirm that there is a technical issue, and our team are working to resolve it as quickly as we can.”

The broadcaster does not believe it has been the target of a cyber attack like the one that crippled the HSE’s systems for months last year.

More to follow...

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy