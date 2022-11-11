RTÉ to turn off Christmas lights during peak times as part of State’s emergency energy saving plan

The period around the Late Late Toy Show will be exempt from the shutdown. Picture: Andres Poveda

RTÉ has confirmed that it is switching off its Christmas lights for several hours a day during peak usage times as part of the State’s drive to save energy and avoid winter blackouts.

It includes Christmas lights around the campus, as well as on the iconic RTÉ communications mast, which resembles a mini Eiffel Tower and is traditionally lit up at Christmas.

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes told staff in an internal memo that the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Office of Public Works (OPW) had instructed public bodies to turn off the lights between 5pm and 7pm and from 11pm daily to save money and energy.

Dubliners have expressed their upset with the move, with Green Party councillor Hazel Chu saying this instruction is “totally Scrooge-like”.

RTÉ confirmed the move, which it said came on foot of the SEAI and OPW campaign. An email to the national broadcaster on September 30 from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), seen by Independent.ie, asked public sector bodies not to have external lights on between 5pm and 7pm to “reduce unnecessary lighting at other times.”

The beginning of the email says: “The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Office of Public Works (OPW) are collaborating on the Reduce Your Use energy efficiency campaign for public bodies.

"This campaign is now mandatory for public bodies and will include additional aspects which are described below.

"This campaign aims to reduce the public sector’s energy consumption over the winter period by 15pc to help combat rising energy costs.”

The campaign includes measures that state bodies must implement to reduce use of heating and lighting. Under the heading of light, it says: “Requirement not to have external/window/feature display lighting (i.e., non-security/safety lighting) between 5pm and 7pm and to reduce unnecessary lighting at other times.”

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said that it was in this context that Ms Forbes wrote to staff, telling them: “This year, in keeping with the mandatory requirements from SEAI and the OPW as part of the Reduce Your Use energy efficiency campaign for public bodies, we will be turning off Christmas lighting on our Donnybrook campus between 5pm – 7pm and from 11.00pm daily throughout the Christmas period, with the exception of Late Late Toy Show day on Friday 25th November, when our Christmas lights will remain on until after the broadcast of the show.

“As you may be aware, the three lighting installations used for our Christmas lights on our Donnybrook campus – at the entrance, on the Television Building and on the mast – all use energy-saving LED light bulbs, as do our Christmas trees.”

Many other State bodies are also trying to cut their consumption.

RTÉ says the communication of the campaign came to it from the SEAI, but the OPW told Independent.ie it had issued no instruction to turn off Christmas lights.

"The Office of Public Works (OPW) has not provided instruction or advice to RTÉ to switch off its Christmas lights display each evening for either financial or energy savings purposes,” it said.

"The OPW has not provided advice to any Government Department, Public Sector or Semi-State Bodies to switch off Christmas lights displays each evening.”