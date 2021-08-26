RTÉ still tackling gender imbalance - inability to hire is ‘major obstacle’ to change, report

RTÉ is still tackling a gender imbalance and a difficulty in hiring a younger workforce due to financial difficulties, according to a new report.

A new research report examining diversity and inclusion at RTÉ in response to the Covid-19 pandemic showed participants on its programmes were 60pc male, and 40pc female.

The research was funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s Media Research Funding Scheme 2019, and conducted by Dr Eileen Culloty and Dr Colm Kearns from Dublin City University, with the co-operation of RTÉ’s Diversity and Inclusion lead, Dr Zbyszek Zalinski.

The research found that RTÉ’s inability to hire, due to its financial situation, was identified as a major obstacle to addressing diversity and inclusion in the broadcaster, while increasing the diversity of RTÉ’s workforce by hiring younger staff was deemed “essential for lasting change”.

As part of the research, 10 RTÉ decision-makers were interviewed on diversity and inclusion at the organisation, and the researchers analysed RTÉ’s response to the pandemic between March 1 and May 31 2020, conducting content analysis of a number of RTÉ radio and TV programmes.

In terms of gender balance, the research found there was a 60pc male and 40pc female gender split on Today, Brendan O’Connor, and the Late Late Show. While the gender split was more balanced on Claire Byrne Live, and Ireland on Call with 46pc of participants female.

The Business had the biggest gap between genders, with females only making up 36pc of participants.

Women also only accounted for 36pc of expert commentators, however, women accounted for 47pc of the participants providing personal experience.

Dr Eileen Culloty noted that “production teams are not always free to choose a contributor or spokesperson, for example in the case of Ministers, heads of organisations, etc, our research found that women accounted for 36pc of expert commentators.”

“The pandemic presented a unique opportunity to assess RTÉ’s public service role and the position of diversity within that. Our research found that RTÉ, as an organisation, has made significant progress in defining and promoting a strategic vision for diversity and that it is taken seriously by RTÉ decision-makers.

"However, meaningful progress will take time, commitment and funding, as well as collaboration with communities and campaigners who are developing diversity initiatives.

Almost all interviewees described news and current affairs as the “heartbeat” of RTÉ.

However, many noted that the pandemic demonstrated RTE’s value beyond news, such as putting an emphasis on arts and culture, commissioning new documentaries, and a focus on content for young people.

Interviewees believed the pandemic highlighted the value of RTÉ as a trusted news source, citing an increase in audience engagement in young people, and the Department of Health’s tracking analysis.

Many wondered whether this would effect a commitment to the license fee, and whether it would prompt the government to address RTE’s financial difficulties.

Interviewees outlined how funding is essential for specific initiatives aimed at proving media training and development for under-represented groups, and how some were postponed due to the pandemic.

Many interviewees placed emphasis on the need to mainstream and normalise diversity. They indicated that culture and lifestyle content and new formats such podcasting gave considerable opportunities to both represent diversity and engage diverse audiences.

Deputy Chief Executive of the BAI, Celene Craig said: “Diversity, equality and inclusion is one of the BAI’s key focus areas and speaks directly to our objective of fostering a media landscape that is representative of, and accessible to, the diversity of Irish society.

“The critical research reflected in this report, along with others supported through our Media Research Funding Scheme is very welcome, and provides valuable insight to help inform discussions and policy development in this area.”